An Uncrowded Coastal Haven In North Carolina Offers Ancient Trees, Serene Sunsets & Easy Trails

There's nothing quite like sunsets by the beach with a forest behind you. For such epic views, you may think of somewhere far away, like the stunning Ipanema sunsets in Rio or the luxurious sunset villas in Costa Rica's Guanacaste. But what if such a magical moment is closer than you think? Right on the East Coast at the edge of North Carolina lies a lush, unspoiled beach destination. Even better: It's on an island. Springer's Point Preserve is where time slows down and worries fade away. With soft sand beneath your feet, tranquil wooded trails that practically beg for a slow stroll, and the most breathtaking sunsets melting into the horizon, this oceanside haven feels like a world apart.

Springer's Point Preserve may feel untouched today, but its sands and forests have seen centuries of life and legend. Once a sought-after refuge, this stretch of Ocracoke Island attracted settlers as early as the 17th century. Its location near Pamlico Sound boasted rich waters for fishing and a safe harbor for ships, while the dense maritime forest provided natural protection from storms. By the early 18th century, it was feared by sailors as the hideout of Edward Teach — or as we would call him, Blackbeard the Pirate. Whispers remain of his treasure buried somewhere on the preserve.

To visit Springer's Point Preserve, you have to get to Ocracoke Island by ferry or air. Most visitors arrive via ferry from Swan Quarter, Cedar Island, or Hatteras. For air travel, Ocracoke Airport offers a small airstrip for charters and private jets, just 1 mile from the village. When you arrive on the island, keep in mind that Springer's Point Nature Preserve is accessible only by foot or bicycle.