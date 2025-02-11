An Uncrowded Coastal Haven In North Carolina Offers Ancient Trees, Serene Sunsets & Easy Trails
There's nothing quite like sunsets by the beach with a forest behind you. For such epic views, you may think of somewhere far away, like the stunning Ipanema sunsets in Rio or the luxurious sunset villas in Costa Rica's Guanacaste. But what if such a magical moment is closer than you think? Right on the East Coast at the edge of North Carolina lies a lush, unspoiled beach destination. Even better: It's on an island. Springer's Point Preserve is where time slows down and worries fade away. With soft sand beneath your feet, tranquil wooded trails that practically beg for a slow stroll, and the most breathtaking sunsets melting into the horizon, this oceanside haven feels like a world apart.
Springer's Point Preserve may feel untouched today, but its sands and forests have seen centuries of life and legend. Once a sought-after refuge, this stretch of Ocracoke Island attracted settlers as early as the 17th century. Its location near Pamlico Sound boasted rich waters for fishing and a safe harbor for ships, while the dense maritime forest provided natural protection from storms. By the early 18th century, it was feared by sailors as the hideout of Edward Teach — or as we would call him, Blackbeard the Pirate. Whispers remain of his treasure buried somewhere on the preserve.
To visit Springer's Point Preserve, you have to get to Ocracoke Island by ferry or air. Most visitors arrive via ferry from Swan Quarter, Cedar Island, or Hatteras. For air travel, Ocracoke Airport offers a small airstrip for charters and private jets, just 1 mile from the village. When you arrive on the island, keep in mind that Springer's Point Nature Preserve is accessible only by foot or bicycle.
Springer's Point Preserve's wonders are just ahead
When in Springer's Point Preserve, let the trails guide you through the landscape — nature speaks for itself here. You have more than 120 acres of diverse habitat at your footstep, from shady coastal woodland to the salty shores of Pamlico Sound. Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast or a casual explorer, the preserve lets you reconnect with nature in the best possible way. Take a leisurely stroll along the trail, where you can pause on the benches, breathe in the crisp air, and soak in the quiet surroundings along the way. As you walk, you'll come across informative markers highlighting the local flora. Keep your eyes peeled for the rare Georgia sunrose, a one-of-a-kind yellow flower that only appears once a year. If you're lucky enough to catch its bloom, it's a moment you'll remember — it's just that rare.
Venture further into the preserve and you'll find red bays, yucca bushes, and wild morning glory. But one of the most impressive sights here are the old-growth oaks. These ancient trees have been here so long, they just might know where Blackbeard actually hid his treasure. Continue down the trail and the trees will give way to lush grassland and powdery sands. Soon, you'll arrive at a small beach where you can dip your toes in the cool waters. Try looking for seashells, clams, and sea glass — remnants from those who first called this island their home. And if you love birdwatching, you're in luck. This area is a hot spot for snowy egrets, ibis, and the majestic great blue heron.
Gentle waves and sunsets await
After an easy hike through the preserve, head down to the beach, where the sound of lapping ocean waves gives you that much-needed peace of mind. Across Teach's Hole, you might see kayakers, windsurfers, and paddle boarders gliding along the water. This is a wonderful place to sit back, take in the views, or wade into the Pamlico Sound. Don't forget to bring flip-flops or water shoes to keep your feet safe when climbing over the rocks along the shoreline. Also, note that those bringing a furry friend must keep their pups on a leash at all times. Be aware of biting bugs during certain seasons, too — pack some insect repellent so you don't accidentally scratch your skin off.
The beach here provides uninterrupted ocean views that extend for miles. Whether you want to take a refreshing swim or simply relax, this secluded spot is the ideal setting for unwinding. Since Springer's Point Preserve closes at sunset, make sure to stick around for an unforgettable view as the day fades into night. Nothing beats watching the evening glow by the shore.
The serenity at Springer's Point Preserve is unlike any other and will leave you yearning to return. But if you're seeking a change of scenery, take a two-and-a-half-hour drive north to Nags Head, one of North Carolina's best beach towns. For an even greater sense of calm, make your way to Carova Beach, where you'll find an uncrowded stretch of sand and roaming wild horses.