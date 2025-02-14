Major Red Flags You Might Be Getting 'Destination-Catfished' On Your Vacation

Does a vacation destination feel too good to be true? It might be. Tourism boards, influencers, and travel businesses have been known to catfish potential visitors, meaning they paint a location in an overly positive light, ignoring important details that would give you a more accurate expectation. Imagine booking a beach vacation but the water is too choppy to enter, visiting a historic site but spending half the day in line, or dining at a top-tier restaurant that is mediocre at best. You did the research, but you still feel deceived.

So, how do you know if a destination is as described or you're being fooled? To tell the difference, you need to understand why catfishing occurs. While we've all heard of catfishing, it's mostly regarding online dating (such as a dater posing as someone they're not) or financial cons (someone lying to obtain money) rather than a travel scam you should be aware of. But just like with traditional catfishing, there's a reason someone would want to catfish you about a destination: because it benefits them. Tourism boards obviously want to encourage visitors, bringing in money to boost their economy. Meanwhile, influencers and bloggers get more traffic to their sites when featuring incredible vacations. They often also get kickbacks for promoting local businesses or services, motivating them to write positive reviews.

That's not to say you can't trust these sources. You just need to distinguish between accurate and misleading information. Reviewing a variety of sources is always encouraged. And when you look at each one, keep your eyes out for the following signs you might be getting catfished.