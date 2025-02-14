Major Red Flags You Might Be Getting 'Destination-Catfished' On Your Vacation
Does a vacation destination feel too good to be true? It might be. Tourism boards, influencers, and travel businesses have been known to catfish potential visitors, meaning they paint a location in an overly positive light, ignoring important details that would give you a more accurate expectation. Imagine booking a beach vacation but the water is too choppy to enter, visiting a historic site but spending half the day in line, or dining at a top-tier restaurant that is mediocre at best. You did the research, but you still feel deceived.
So, how do you know if a destination is as described or you're being fooled? To tell the difference, you need to understand why catfishing occurs. While we've all heard of catfishing, it's mostly regarding online dating (such as a dater posing as someone they're not) or financial cons (someone lying to obtain money) rather than a travel scam you should be aware of. But just like with traditional catfishing, there's a reason someone would want to catfish you about a destination: because it benefits them. Tourism boards obviously want to encourage visitors, bringing in money to boost their economy. Meanwhile, influencers and bloggers get more traffic to their sites when featuring incredible vacations. They often also get kickbacks for promoting local businesses or services, motivating them to write positive reviews.
That's not to say you can't trust these sources. You just need to distinguish between accurate and misleading information. Reviewing a variety of sources is always encouraged. And when you look at each one, keep your eyes out for the following signs you might be getting catfished.
Overly aggressive sales tactics
We understand tourism boards and local companies need to use sales tactics to drive business. However, there's a thin line between assertive and aggressive marketing strategies. Pushing too hard for a sale — whether it be for a tour, hotel, or travel package — gives off an air of desperation. And if they're desperate, chances are the service or location isn't worth your money. After all, a good product should sell itself to a certain degree.
An example of an overly aggressive sales tactic includes excessive affiliate marketing. Recommendations, including affiliate links, should be useful to the reader. If you follow a travel influencer and their posts read spammy or scammy, it might be a catfish situation — especially when affiliate links are involved. When you purchase through one of these links, a portion of the proceeds goes to that influencer. And obviously, the more sales they make, the more money they earn. Unless the particular influencer feels trustworthy and authentic, they could be misleading you simply to make a dollar.
Mind you, travel companies and bloggers are not all bad! Many of these sources provide useful and accurate travel advice. Ultimately, it's important to be open to new information while still trusting your gut.
Carefully curated and sponsored content
We are all aware of how misleading social media can be, and, unfortunately, it tends to glorify travel destinations. This is often done through overly curated content with highly edited photos and selective showcasing. Instagram and TikTok stars will hone in on the most luxurious locations, using special filters and editing techniques to make these places look absolutely idyllic. That secluded beach you see in photos? It could actually be a tourist hot spot where finding an empty space proves challenging.
These places are probably beautiful in their own right. However, we've grown accustomed to seeing enhanced content that gives us unrealistic expectations. Some online creators also don't give viewers the full picture of a region. Curated content tends to focus on the most glamorous and stunning sites, neglecting less appealing areas. If you notice a creator never mentions any downsides or negative points of a spot, they may be deceiving you with an overly rosy image. So, before you pick that honeymoon destination, check out our list of the most overrated romantic getaways in the world — they might not be quite as picturesque as you imagine.
Additionally, note that content creators and journalists are often paid to write about where they travel. Whoever funds these trips wants these individuals to have the time of their lives. As such, these sponsors may give them special treatment and access to unique experiences. Perhaps they'll be offered the best room at a hotel or receive five-star service when dining out. Unfortunately, if you head to the same destinations, you can't expect the same treatment.
You can't find more information about the destination
Word of mouth spreads quickly. If an up-and-coming destination is absolutely incredible, people are going to start talking about it. Chances are, a friend has already visited or knows somebody who has. This allows you to reach out, ask specific questions, and gather information from a reliable source. But if you've never heard of a destination and don't have any access to a firsthand account, we'd be wary.
One way to gather a broad perspective is to research reviews and forums. Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Google Maps can provide insight into new destinations. If you're considering booking a hotel but can't find a single review on it, it's a potential red flag. Unless it's brand new, someone would have likely shared an opinion about the hotel online. The same goes for restaurants, tourist sites, and activities. However, there is one huge exception to this rule: local recommendations. Not every destination is online, but if a trustworthy local raves about it, we'd give it a go!
Of course, the travel world needs its trailblazers. These people are willing to gamble on unknown destinations. But as they say, with great risk comes great reward — and these adventurous souls just might discover hidden gems like this underrated Taiwanese island full of sea turtles. If this mentality resonates with you, by all means, take the risk. But if you're the type who wants a guaranteed good time and doesn't want to be duped, we'd stick to places that can be vouched for by websites, individuals, or communities you trust.
There's too much hype
Too little information can be a red flag, but so can too much. Travel content is all over social media, and when you see marketing campaigns and social media stars raving about the same destination over and over again, it builds up hype. But are these destinations worth it? That depends on your travel goals and expectations.
For example, people rave about San Francisco, saying it's a gorgeous city full of culture, incredible dining, and beautiful vistas. While this is all true, they're leaving out some key details. As Redditor u/michaelisnotginger explained in a thread about disappointing destinations, "I didn't realise just the sheer wealth divide in San Francisco. I thought the UK was bad with our homeless but my goodness," adding that they encountered feces and drug use on the streets. These sights may be common in some parts of San Francisco — yet, you don't hear nearly as many people mention them in their travel reviews. Of course, it's still a city worth visiting, but having a more accurate representation can help you avoid disappointment or shock.
According to the "peak-end rule" in psychology, we also tend to recall and share the most intense experiences of a trip. So, when you notice a lot of positive buzz about a place, take that information with a grain of salt and know that travelers may gloss over the dull or depressing details. And remember that all that hype is partly what leads to the most disappointing tourist attractions in the world.