New England's Largest Outdoor Sculpture Park Is A Beautifully Whimsical, Free-To-Visit Artistic Garden

Seeing incredible art can come at the cost of waiting a while in line (unless you know tricks like the Louvre's lesser-known entrance). Sometimes, you'll be able to find amazing art without the price tag, like the Andres Institute of Art's free outdoor sculpture park in Brookline, New Hampshire. It's the largest one in all of New England, with more than 100 sculptures set amidst 140 acres of wooded mountainside. It has 12 miles of trails, and its sprawling size combined with the natural changes of the seasons means you can come back there time after time and have a different experience. Plus, new pieces get added each year with the Bridges and Connections Sculpture Symposium, a gathering of international artists.

Before it was an artistic walk, though, the sculpture park was the former site of Big Bear Mountain Ski Area. In the 1990s, Paul Andres, a successful engineer and businessman, was looking for a place to live and spotted a house atop Big Bear Mountain that looked promising. In 1994, he bought it and a large portion of the surrounding land. He saw the potential for integrating outdoor art onto his property and teamed up with John Weidman, a local sculptor, to create the Andres Institute of Art. The goal was to create a space that could help support artists, provide them with a place to showcase their works, and offer the public a chance to enjoy thought-provoking fine art in a natural setting.