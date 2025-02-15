A Lesser-Known National Recreation Area Out West Is A Massive Canyon Offering Water Recreation

Many parks and forests protected by the government are regularly overcrowded. These include Yosemite National Park, especially during its fleeting February "Firefall." While it's great that people want to go out and explore these locations, it makes it difficult to connect with nature when there are thousands of other people surrounding you. In these cases, it might be time to find a new place to explore.

Bighorn Canyon, in Montana and Wyoming, is the perfect choice if you're looking for an undiscovered gem. It has been a national recreation area since 1966, and boasts over 120,000 acres split up into two regions. This destination does get a fair amount of visitors, roughly 200,000 a year. However, compared to some of the most popular national recreation areas in the United States, the numbers are quite small. Blue Ridge Parkway, the most visited National Park Service site, gets nearly 17 million visitors annually.

Recreation areas nationwide, such as that of Colorado's Brainard Lake, which is hidden by a glacier-carved valley, allow people to feel connected to nature while enjoying and utilizing the wilderness. Many outdoor activities are made available to visitors, including boating, fishing, camping, hiking, horseback riding, and bicycling. Bighorn Canyon has all of this to offer and more. Its main focus, however, is water activities. Bighorn Lake is 5,574 acres and offers places to boat while surrounded by cliffs. Meanwhile, Bighorn River is the perfect place to fish, especially for trout.