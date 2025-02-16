Halfway Between Yellowstone And Glacier National Park Is An Enchanting Picture-Perfect Mountain Town

Sure, the epic national parks of Yellowstone and Glacier are some of the most famous, best things to do in Montana. But there's so much more to this expansive, gorgeous Western state. From the booming Bozeman to the hippie Missoula, there are plenty of charming cities to go around. However, a lot of Montana's charm can be found in its smaller towns, like the historic mining town of Philipsburg.

Philipsburg finds its home along the Anaconda-Pintler Scenic Highway (also called the Pintler Veterans' Memorial Scenic Highway), considered one of the most beautiful drives in the state. Near both Georgetown Lake and the Discovery Ski Area, Philipsburg, like much of Montana, has no shortage of outdoor recreation opportunities. However, the town itself is truly a gem. The well-preserved buildings send you back in time to when Philipsburg was a thriving, 19th-century mining town, from the candy store to the Philipsburg Theatre, founded in 1891, which is Montana's longest-running theater. The surrounding hills are littered with ghost towns, world-class rivers, and genuine Western wilderness, all combined to make Philipsburg one of Montana's best small towns.