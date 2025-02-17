Escape Austin's Crowds At An Underrated Texas City An Hour Away With Serene Springs And A Cute Downtown

An often-overlooked small city on the fringes of the Texas Hill Country is a fantastic destination for tourists looking to shed the chaos and crowds of nearby Austin. In the underrated town of Lampasas, an hour and a half away from the state capital, visitors can soak in some cool Texas history while literally soaking in a pair of mineral pools filled by sulfur-tinged springs that bubble up from the ground. These offer the perfect opportunity to cool off on a typically-hot central Texas afternoon.

Lampasas is steeped in human history — the area's sulfur springs were coveted by Tonkawa, Apache, and Comanche people, long before Spanish explorers pushed north from Mexico and named the nearby Lampasas River in 1721. Today, the community is known as the northern gateway to the Hill Country, and boasts a gorgeous historic district anchored by Courtyard Square. Here, shoppers can peruse antique stores, gift shops, and boutiques while viewing some of the town's many murals depicting everything from hunting and fishing to the Americana music that has Hill Country roots. Dining options include Eve's Cafe, a popular gathering place for locals and visitors alike, and where German fare is prominent.

Like Gruene, another Lone Star State city where culture and history come to life, Lampasas brims with things to do. Plus, the town is only a 40 minute drive from the Killeen Regional Airport and less than an hour and a half from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.