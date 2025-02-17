Escape Austin's Crowds At An Underrated Texas City An Hour Away With Serene Springs And A Cute Downtown
An often-overlooked small city on the fringes of the Texas Hill Country is a fantastic destination for tourists looking to shed the chaos and crowds of nearby Austin. In the underrated town of Lampasas, an hour and a half away from the state capital, visitors can soak in some cool Texas history while literally soaking in a pair of mineral pools filled by sulfur-tinged springs that bubble up from the ground. These offer the perfect opportunity to cool off on a typically-hot central Texas afternoon.
Lampasas is steeped in human history — the area's sulfur springs were coveted by Tonkawa, Apache, and Comanche people, long before Spanish explorers pushed north from Mexico and named the nearby Lampasas River in 1721. Today, the community is known as the northern gateway to the Hill Country, and boasts a gorgeous historic district anchored by Courtyard Square. Here, shoppers can peruse antique stores, gift shops, and boutiques while viewing some of the town's many murals depicting everything from hunting and fishing to the Americana music that has Hill Country roots. Dining options include Eve's Cafe, a popular gathering place for locals and visitors alike, and where German fare is prominent.
Like Gruene, another Lone Star State city where culture and history come to life, Lampasas brims with things to do. Plus, the town is only a 40 minute drive from the Killeen Regional Airport and less than an hour and a half from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Take in the healing properties of Lampasas' sulfur springs
Lampasas is probably best known for its sulfur springs that many still believe have restorative powers. Must-visit spots include Hanna Springs in Campbell Park and Hancock Springs Park, both of which offer sulfur springs swimming pools that are open to the public. At the 19-acre Campbell Park, the Hanna Springs pool features a waterslide and a shallow area for the kiddos. Hancock Springs Park, which dates to the early 1900s, features a more historic swimming pool that stays at a constant 69 degrees Fahrenheit.
Lampasas does a nice job with its parks. Campbell Park offers more than just the Hanna Springs pool — here, the city maintains a skate park and remarkable sculpture garden featuring both permanent and rotating pieces. Meanwhile, there's an 18-hole golf course at Hancock Park. Visitors to this town of just over 7,000 can also enjoy hunting and fishing, tennis and soccer courts, the Buena Vista Wildlife Safari & RV Park, and wine tastings at spots like Texas Legato Winery. Like Georgetown, another of Texas' trendy but low-key cities that's less than an hour away, Lampasas oozes small-town charm.
Lampasas has a colorful history and knows how to throw a party
Right after the Civil War, Lampasas was a tough place to live due to tensions among citizens, as well as natural disasters like floods and fires. But cooler heads prevailed, and city founders turned to the community's always dependable springs and the arrival of the railroad in 1882 to help recover from the war and turn Lampasas into a prosperous resort area. At one time in the late 1800s, Lampasas was home to seven thriving hotels and spas, including the Park Hotel, which boasted 200 rooms. The only hotel from that era still standing is the Keystone Star, a designated national landmark located in the community's lively downtown.
Every July, Lampasas hosts its popular festival, Spring Ho. The annual event started as just a weekend festival in 1972, but has since grown into a week-long cultural extravaganza that features live music at various venues, food and retail vendors in the city's parks, parades, and even fireworks. It's a great time to visit for tourists who love small-town charm.
Like Lufkin, another idyllic getaway in Texas if you're looking for a city escape, there really is no bad time to visit Lampasas. It's mild winter climate and warm spring and fall weather make it a great off-season destination for window shoppers and history buffs. The hot summers are ideal for anyone who wants to cool off in the chilled natural springs water in either of the city's designated pools.