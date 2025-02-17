An Under-The-Radar Texas Destination Rivals Any Tropical Paradise With Serene Warm Waters And Beach Beauty
Warm, turquoise waters, gold-sand beaches, and plenty of sunshine are the hallmarks of any exotic getaway. But you don't always have to shell out for a luxury Caribbean vacation or a trip to the Mexican Riviera to enjoy sand between your toes, warm rays of sun on your face, and a dip into crystal-clear water. In fact, not far from Houston, Texas, there's an under-the-radar swimming hole with exquisite tropical paradise vibes that offers all the benefits of a beach vacation without a long-haul flight — the Blue Lagoon in Huntsville.
While it might not fit into the classic stereotype, Texas does have beaches (like the miles of tropical sandy swaths on South Padre Island) and a host of wonderfully exotic outdoor destinations. However, the Blue Lagoon in Huntsville is one of the best, and is right up there with other tranquil Texas retreats, like Cedar Lake. The reason for this is that the Blue Lagoon is actually two separate lakes fed by natural springs, which creates a stunning oasis of calming beauty — the perfect spot for anyone looking to relax, swim, and enjoy a day at the beach. The water is also pleasantly warm and refreshing. In spring, summer, and fall the Blue Lagoon's clear waters stay above 70 degrees Fahrenheit. And the best thing about it? This gorgeous swimming hole is relatively unknown.
Freshwater diving and beautiful pine views at the Blue Lagoon
The Blue Lagoon is also a scuba diving spot that is perfect for beginners. While it's not the Malaysian island rated the world's best diving spot for underwater beauty, the clear waters make for an excellent place to get PADI certified. In fact, there's a fully equipped PADI dive center on-site, as well as a certified scuba diving training center, making the Blue Lagoon a great place to gear up and get your first taste of the underwater world or take your dive skills to the next level. The two lakes aren't that deep, bottoming out at about 35 feet, but the visibility is fantastic. There are also plenty of interesting things to discover below the surface including sunken boats.
But even if you aren't interested in submarine exploration, the Blue Lagoon has plenty to offer. There are two sandy beaches and every group gets a section with its own picnic table, so you can swim, snack, and sunbathe to your heart's content. The lakes are surrounded by gorgeous pine forests which add another level to the experience. The secluded location means that wildlife and biodiversity flourish here, and there are plenty of opportunities for birdwatching and wildlife spotting.
How to enjoy a day at the Blue Lagoon
Spots at the Blue Lagoon are limited and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. As a result, arriving early is highly recommended. The lagoon is open from Friday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for divers and swimmers (divers require prior reservation) and once the lagoon is full that's it. While the lagoon is often busy on the weekend, it is less busy on Mondays and Fridays when swimmers are more likely to easily get a spot. There are shelters and overnight camping spots available for divers, but swimmers can only access the site during the day. The Blue Lagoon's Facebook page is the best place to go for updates and to check if all spots are full for the day.
Entry into the area costs $25 a day for divers and $30 a day for non-divers, and includes parking. Children 9-and-under can enter for $10. Although there is a full diving gear shop on-site there is no restaurant or concession stand, so make sure to bring plenty of food and refreshments. Although the Blue Lagoon is slightly off the beaten track, getting there is relatively simple. The lagoon is an easy 15-minute drive from Downtown Huntsville, about 90 minutes from Houston, and just two hours from Waco. It is worth mentioning that the last section of the road to the lagoon is gravel, so choose your vehicle wisely.