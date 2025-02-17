An Under-The-Radar Texas Destination Rivals Any Tropical Paradise With Serene Warm Waters And Beach Beauty

Warm, turquoise waters, gold-sand beaches, and plenty of sunshine are the hallmarks of any exotic getaway. But you don't always have to shell out for a luxury Caribbean vacation or a trip to the Mexican Riviera to enjoy sand between your toes, warm rays of sun on your face, and a dip into crystal-clear water. In fact, not far from Houston, Texas, there's an under-the-radar swimming hole with exquisite tropical paradise vibes that offers all the benefits of a beach vacation without a long-haul flight — the Blue Lagoon in Huntsville.

While it might not fit into the classic stereotype, Texas does have beaches (like the miles of tropical sandy swaths on South Padre Island) and a host of wonderfully exotic outdoor destinations. However, the Blue Lagoon in Huntsville is one of the best, and is right up there with other tranquil Texas retreats, like Cedar Lake. The reason for this is that the Blue Lagoon is actually two separate lakes fed by natural springs, which creates a stunning oasis of calming beauty — the perfect spot for anyone looking to relax, swim, and enjoy a day at the beach. The water is also pleasantly warm and refreshing. In spring, summer, and fall the Blue Lagoon's clear waters stay above 70 degrees Fahrenheit. And the best thing about it? This gorgeous swimming hole is relatively unknown.