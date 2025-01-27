A Tranquil Texas Lake Is A Hidden Retreat With Yurts, Treehouses, And Endless Outdoor Adventures
In Texas, the motto is clear: Everything's bigger here. But Cedar Creek Lake flips the script. There, it's only the peace and quiet that feel enormous. This destination offers a retreat where serenity meets adventure in one of the state's most scenic spots. The 33,000-acre beauty in East Texas is anything but ordinary, with 300 miles of shoreline that are a fisherman's paradise and a swimmer's delight. As a refreshing change of pace, Cedar Creek Lake proves that the state can be as calm as it is bold.
The lake was formed by damming Cedar Creek, a stream connected to the Trinity River. It's fed by other waterways, too, including Caney Creek, Clear Creek, and King's Creek. With a drainage area spanning more than 1,000 square miles, Cedar Creek Lake reaches 53 feet at its deepest point. There are ample opportunities for fishing, boating, and other water-based activities, complemented by unique lodging options for a memorable stay.
If you've had your fill of Austin adventures, hop in your car and head about 200 miles northeast to get to Cedar Creek Lake. For those coming from Waco, an artsy, historic gem often called the "Heart of Texas," it's a nearly two-hour drive to reach the lake's tranquil shores. And while some may prefer the most breathtaking beaches in Texas located along the coastline, Cedar Creek Lake has a few surprises that just might change your mind.
Where to stay near Cedar Creek Lake
The area around Cedar Creek Reservoir offers a range of accommodations to suit all kinds of travelers. Whether you're ready to rough it out, looking for a cozy home, or seeking a bit of rustic luxury with glamping, there's something for everyone. One of the most popular options is Pine Gardens RV Park, located in Tool on the lake's western shore. This 20-acre resort features cabins, tent and RV sites, and yurts, all depending on how you want to stay. If you're into the classic camping vibe, opt for the RV parking or tent sites with water and electricity. For those who want something in between camping and comfort, check out the yurts — they accommodate up to four people.
Another great option is Fisherman's Wharf Marina and Campgrounds on the southern shore of the lake in Malakoff. This spot is ideal for both fishing enthusiasts and families alike. You'll find waterfront RV and tent sites with electric hookups, so you can park your RV or pitch your tent right by the water. For those vacationing for a longer time, it also provides off-water RV sites.
For a truly exceptional experience, book one of the many A-frame homes or treehouses scattered around the lake, available on Airbnb. After settling into your lakeside accommodation, it's time to take in the main attraction: Cedar Creek Lake itself.
Hit the water and catch some fish
If you're into water sports, get ready to explore the lake's coves for jet skiing, swimming, wakeboarding, or just cruising. Head to the east side or southeast end, especially if you're into smooth waters for skiing or swimming. While weekends can get a little busy with boat traffic, you'll still find plenty of uncrowded places where you can relax or cast a line. If you're looking to cruise around, the east side of the lake is a sight to behold. You can also rent boats at Big Chief Landing to get in on the action. With several ramps and marinas to choose from — including the Chamber Island Ramp, Sandy Shores Marina, and Lone Star Marina — it's easy to get on the water.
Anglers should make their way to the lower end of the reservoir for a chance at catching largemouth bass. If you're after hybrid striped bass, you'll be in luck; the record catch at the lake reportedly weighed 13.19 pounds. The lake also has a thriving catfish population, with blue cats taking the lead over channel cats.
Don't miss out on practicing your swing on the area's golf courses. Cedar Creek Country Club boasts an 18-hole course with picturesque fairways and well-maintained greens, perfect for golfers of any level. For a fun challenge, try Pinnacle Golf Club's 18-hole course, where winding fairways, water hazards, and oak trees keep golfers on their toes. Decided you prefer the gulf over the lake? Make your way to Galveston, a gorgeous island city that's one of the most charming beach towns in America.