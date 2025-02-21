Hike Or Go Spelunking At Oklahoma's Underrated State Park With The World's Largest Natural Gypsum Cave

The vast landscape of the United States offers pretty much every type of outdoor attraction under the sun. However, for a certain type of adventurer, below the surface is where the real fun begins. Some of the world's most remarkable cave systems are begging to be explored, from the behemoth Mammoth Cave in Kentucky to the complex geological formations of New Mexico's Carlsbad Caverns. But while these settings are well-recognized in their own national park sites, the U.S. has tons of lesser-known caves that are equally impressive. Fittingly, one of America's most memorable cave systems is tucked away in a little-known state park in Oklahoma.

The Sooner State isn't often recognized for its natural beauty, but it boasts abundant outdoor riches if you know where to look. Oklahoma's Greenleaf State Park features scenic mountain trails, cute cabins, and gorgeous lakeside views, while the Chickasaw National Recreation Area has some of the best outdoor recreation in the South. Still, for anyone who's subterranean at heart, the unsung Alabaster Caverns State Park is Oklahoma's best natural feature.

This park's cave system offers visitors different types of underground adventures, ranging from popular sightseeing tours on well-maintained paths to daring descents into undeveloped cave chambers. But Alabaster Caverns is more than merely a fun underground adventure; it also boasts some of the most unique and notable geological features of any cave in the world.