A Scenic Trail System Connects Some Of Idaho's Best Resort Towns For Year-Round Hiking And Biking

For nearly a century, in-the-know travelers have ventured to Sun Valley, the remote Idaho ski resort that's an uncrowded wonderland. However, this strikingly beautiful region also beckons adventurers who don't want to take to the slopes with excellent hiking and biking instead. The area's famous Wood River Trail is a 20-mile paved path with some historic roots. It was developed from the railroad tracks of the Union Pacific, which once transported travelers to Sun Valley, America's first destination ski resort in the 1930s.

Transformed into a non-motorized trail and completed in 1991, the Wood River Trail is now a beloved stretch that connects the underrated Idaho mountain city of Ketchum and the city of Bellevue. The trail welcomes bikers, hikers, and horseback riders in spring, summer, and fall, while during the snowy winter season, cross-country skiers, snowshoers, and snow bikers cruise by. Along the picturesque and relatively flat route, you will bypass soaring mountain ranges, dense forests, rushing rivers, expansive meadows, and quaint towns.

The closest airport to the Wood River Trail is Sun Valley's Friedman Memorial Airport, located in Hailey, Idaho. The Wood River Trail is open year-round and is free to use. For the best hiking and biking weather, visit between late May and September when the warmest temperatures average between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. For wintertime activities, snow is generally reliable during the ski season, which runs between late November and April.