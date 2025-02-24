A Scenic Trail System Connects Some Of Idaho's Best Resort Towns For Year-Round Hiking And Biking
For nearly a century, in-the-know travelers have ventured to Sun Valley, the remote Idaho ski resort that's an uncrowded wonderland. However, this strikingly beautiful region also beckons adventurers who don't want to take to the slopes with excellent hiking and biking instead. The area's famous Wood River Trail is a 20-mile paved path with some historic roots. It was developed from the railroad tracks of the Union Pacific, which once transported travelers to Sun Valley, America's first destination ski resort in the 1930s.
Transformed into a non-motorized trail and completed in 1991, the Wood River Trail is now a beloved stretch that connects the underrated Idaho mountain city of Ketchum and the city of Bellevue. The trail welcomes bikers, hikers, and horseback riders in spring, summer, and fall, while during the snowy winter season, cross-country skiers, snowshoers, and snow bikers cruise by. Along the picturesque and relatively flat route, you will bypass soaring mountain ranges, dense forests, rushing rivers, expansive meadows, and quaint towns.
The closest airport to the Wood River Trail is Sun Valley's Friedman Memorial Airport, located in Hailey, Idaho. The Wood River Trail is open year-round and is free to use. For the best hiking and biking weather, visit between late May and September when the warmest temperatures average between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. For wintertime activities, snow is generally reliable during the ski season, which runs between late November and April.
Summer and fall on the Wood River Trail
During the summer and fall months, the Wood River Trail is the perfect destination for long walks, cycling, and horseback rides. The trail leads through the historic town of Ketchum, where you can discover a host of excellent restaurants and cafes, as well as culture centers, such as the Wood River Museum of History and Culture and the Sun Valley Museum of Art. Heading out of town, you will bypass the iconic Bald Mountain, a skier's and hiker's paradise with an elevation of 9,150 feet. Here, you can embark on more difficult hiking and mountain biking trails or simply take the Roundhouse Express gondola to dine at The Roundhouse, which offers a unique dining experience with breathtaking views.
Once you've left Ketchum, you will continue past the meandering streams of the Big Wood River, the Boxcar Bend Preserve, golf courses, and the towns and residential communities of Hailey and Bellevue. "This is one of the great rail-trail routes we've experienced to date," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We most enjoyed the miles between towns, especially the section from Ketchum to Hailey: few road crossings, few people, lovely scenery." During the summer months, anglers head to public fishing access points found along the trail with healthy populations of various trout species. The trail is particularly beautiful in September and October when the leaves shift from green to glittering hues of gold. Note that the speed limit for the trail is 10 mph in downtown Ketchum and 20 mph for the rest of the trail.
Winter on the Wood River Trail
Once the snow falls in the Wood River Valley, the region transforms into a true winter wonderland. Though Sun Valley Resort's ski slopes are famous, travelers who prefer to stay off the mountain will find plenty of adventures to keep them busy. The Wood River Trail is a stunning stretch from which to enjoy the snow-capped mountain vistas and uncrowded expanses. Sun Valley is considered one of the top five mountain resorts in America for winter snowshoeing, and the gentle trail can be traversed by snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and winter fat biking. The Wood River Trail is groomed throughout the winter, making it easy to navigate even after a heavy snowfall.
If you want to explore the village of Sun Valley, the Wood River Trail connects to the groomed Sun Valley Trail and Elkhorn Path just north of Ketchum. Stop to warm up for lunch at the historic Sun Valley Lodge, which opened in 1936 and has hosted famous figures such as Marilyn Monroe, Ernest Hemingway, and Clint Eastwood. From there, the Sun Valley Trail winds along Dollar Mountain, the beginner-friendly ski slopes of Sun Valley that were home to the world's first chairlifts. Afterward, you'll loop around Elkhorn Golf Club and back along Elkhorn Road to rejoin Wood River Trail on the southern edges of Ketchum.