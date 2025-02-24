The Laidback Tennessee City With A Unique Energy Known For Catfish, Stylish Boutiques, And Historic Charm
If we were to tell you about a great travel destination in the south called Savannah, you may assume we're talking about Georgia's oldest city with lush gardens and picturesque streets. However, there is another Savannah about nine hours away in Tennessee. While this other Savannah is not as old or as decorated as the one in Georgia, it's still very much worth a visit.
Tennessee's Savannah sits alongside the Tennessee River, giving it a relaxed and laidback vibe. Plus, because it's a small town, you can escape the crowds and tourists of other major cities like Nashville. When you're looking for a real vacation that allows you to get away from your everyday hustle, Savannah is a fantastic choice, especially if you like treasure hunting at local boutiques.
This city is a must-visit if you're a fan of Southern-style catfish. Whether you like your fish fried in a po' boy, served with fries, or sautéed on a plate, you can get catfish prepared any way during your stay. If that's not enough of an incentive, let's dive into what makes Savannah, Tennessee, such a worthwhile travel destination.
Getting to know Savannah, aka the Catfish Capital of the World
Savannah's beginnings date back to 1821 when a man named James Rudd moved to the area and established a ferry service along the river. Because of his efforts, the town was called Rudd's Ferry until 1830 when it was changed to Savannah. The city's premium location on the river made it something of a hub of the county, which made it a vital part of trade and commerce during its early years.
The Civil War was not kind to Savannah. Just south of the city was the Battle of Shiloh, and General Ulysses Grant established his base of operations in the city at the Cherry Mansion (built by Rudd in 1830). After the war, the city struggled to regain its status, especially as cotton production faltered. Many of the buildings from this era remain (including the mansion), and you can take a self-guided walking tour to see them all.
Fortunately, Savannah bounced back and earned a new nickname: the "Catfish Capital of the World." This title came about because of the abundance of fresh, juicy catfish in the Tennessee River, including jumbo blue, flathead, and channel catfish. As you might imagine, there are several fantastic spots in town where you can enjoy a catfish lunch or dinner. However, if you want the full cookout experience, you should go to Hagy's Catfish Hotel (not a real hotel, by the way), which has been around for almost a century. If you follow the river to Alabama, you can find "some of the best fishing in the Southeast."
What to do when visiting Savannah
The best way to reach Savannah is to fly into Memphis, Tennessee's beautiful, overlooked alternative to Nashville. Once you arrive at the airport, you can rent a car and drive about 115 miles east to reach the city. There are multiple lodging options within the city, such as the Savannah Lodge Hotel or the Days Inn by Wyndham. At the time of this writing, hotel rooms start between $50 and $100 per night.
If you're looking for shopping, Savannah has several excellent boutiques and antique stores. There's the Main Street Gift Gallery to bring back unique finds from your trip, Greene's Fine Antiques (which offers a variety of quality home goods, and Soles of Savannah, which features chic clothes and shoes. There's also a cluster of shops near the Tennessee River Museum, where you can learn more about Savannah's history and importance.
We already mentioned Hagy's Catfish Hotel for mouthwatering food, but it's far from the only place to get your catfish fix. Some other spots include Mollie Mondays, which offers a daily lunch buffet, and the Fish Hut, a relaxed, family-owned joint.