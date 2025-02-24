The Laidback Tennessee City With A Unique Energy Known For Catfish, Stylish Boutiques, And Historic Charm

If we were to tell you about a great travel destination in the south called Savannah, you may assume we're talking about Georgia's oldest city with lush gardens and picturesque streets. However, there is another Savannah about nine hours away in Tennessee. While this other Savannah is not as old or as decorated as the one in Georgia, it's still very much worth a visit.

Tennessee's Savannah sits alongside the Tennessee River, giving it a relaxed and laidback vibe. Plus, because it's a small town, you can escape the crowds and tourists of other major cities like Nashville. When you're looking for a real vacation that allows you to get away from your everyday hustle, Savannah is a fantastic choice, especially if you like treasure hunting at local boutiques.

This city is a must-visit if you're a fan of Southern-style catfish. Whether you like your fish fried in a po' boy, served with fries, or sautéed on a plate, you can get catfish prepared any way during your stay. If that's not enough of an incentive, let's dive into what makes Savannah, Tennessee, such a worthwhile travel destination.