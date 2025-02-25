A Historic Massachusetts Village Offers A Serene Escape With Scenic Trails And Lots Of Tasty Treats

Shelburne Falls' most enchanting feature is the world-famous Bridge of Flowers. Arching majestically over the Deerfield River, the abandoned circa-1908 trolley bridge was transformed into a unique garden walkway during the late 1920s as an alternative to tearing down the local eyesore. Lined with hundreds of vibrant flowers and lush shrubbery, the fairytale-like footbridge is typically open for strolling from April through October. At the time of this writing, the bridge is temporarily closed for restoration but is expected to open sometime in 2025. Before planning your trip, visit the repair updates page here for the latest bridge news.

In the meantime, you can visit the nearby Glacial Potholes. Composed of over 50 natural potholes formed during the Earth's last glacial period, the geological marvel features gaping whirlpools up to 39 feet in diameter. Free to see (but not open to soak in), the potholes are an exceptional sight, especially in the fall when the leaves of the surrounding trees are bursting with autumnal colors. Steps from downtown, it's the perfect detour to witness scenic beauty in the heart of the village.

For nature-filled adventures just beyond Shelburne Falls, there is an abundance of hiking opportunities in the area. Head to High Ledges Wildlife Sanctuary, where you can wander miles of scenic trails, ranging from the gentle half-mile Wolf's Den Loop Trail to the moderate 1.2-mile Steeplebush Trail, which culminates in a rewarding view of the Deerfield River Valley and Mount Greylock. The sanctuary is maintained by Mass Audubon, granting ample bird-viewing opportunities along the way. For a more intense hike, try the Shelburne Falls Fire Tower Trail, a steep-sloping trail that climbs 1.25 miles up Mount Massamet.