A Hidden Historic Sea Cave In California Leads To Dazzling Ocean Views And A Vintage Gift Shop

Southern California is a treasure trove for off-the-beaten-path attractions. While the San Diego Zoo and Disneyland may attract international acclaim, smaller, esoteric sites make for the most memorable (and affordable) visits. Only a 15-minute drive from San Diego and another five from the international airport, in sun-kissed La Jolla, one such place is a local legend.

As one of La Jolla's seven sea caves, Sunny Jim's Sea Cave is accessible by land via a hand-dug tunnel. In the early 1900s, German engineer Gustav Shulz devised the idea to turn the sea cave into a money-making tourist attraction. So, he hired two Chinese workers to dig a tunnel, connecting the cave with the land above the cliffs. This backbreaking labor took about a year and a half to complete. In the early years, the attraction was undeniably dangerous. Visitors lowered themselves by rope into a dark, damp tunnel where the sounds of waves and dripping water echoed. Despite that danger (or, maybe because of it), visitors flocked to Sunny Jim's Sea Cave, paying $0.50 for admission.

Nowadays, 145 wooden steps with railings carry visitors from inside the gift shop to the cave. Here, guests can admire the sea views and watch as waves wash through. One reviewer shared on Tripadvisor, "[It] was beautiful to see the landscape beyond while the birds flew by and the waves crashed in. Stay long enough to see a big wave — the sea spray is beautiful!"