A Hidden Historic Sea Cave In California Leads To Dazzling Ocean Views And A Vintage Gift Shop
Southern California is a treasure trove for off-the-beaten-path attractions. While the San Diego Zoo and Disneyland may attract international acclaim, smaller, esoteric sites make for the most memorable (and affordable) visits. Only a 15-minute drive from San Diego and another five from the international airport, in sun-kissed La Jolla, one such place is a local legend.
As one of La Jolla's seven sea caves, Sunny Jim's Sea Cave is accessible by land via a hand-dug tunnel. In the early 1900s, German engineer Gustav Shulz devised the idea to turn the sea cave into a money-making tourist attraction. So, he hired two Chinese workers to dig a tunnel, connecting the cave with the land above the cliffs. This backbreaking labor took about a year and a half to complete. In the early years, the attraction was undeniably dangerous. Visitors lowered themselves by rope into a dark, damp tunnel where the sounds of waves and dripping water echoed. Despite that danger (or, maybe because of it), visitors flocked to Sunny Jim's Sea Cave, paying $0.50 for admission.
Nowadays, 145 wooden steps with railings carry visitors from inside the gift shop to the cave. Here, guests can admire the sea views and watch as waves wash through. One reviewer shared on Tripadvisor, "[It] was beautiful to see the landscape beyond while the birds flew by and the waves crashed in. Stay long enough to see a big wave — the sea spray is beautiful!"
What to know before visiting Sunny Jim's Sea Cave
Sunny Jim's Sea Cave is an ideal family-friendly vacation destination. However, the steps and viewing platform closest to the water get slippery, so parents must keep an eye on their children and proceed with caution. Consider wearing tennis or water shoes with grippy tred like the Aleader Quick-Dry Xdrain Water Sneakers. A series of light fixtures built into the tunnel provide illumination, so you don't need to bring a flashlight.
Some visitors complain that Sunny Jim's Sea Cave is a tourist trap. If you compare this cave to Mammoth, the impressive Kentucky national park with unique underground adventures and extensive cave networks, then sure, you'll be disappointed. However, Sunny Jim's offers something entirely different and isn't meant to be a grand expedition. It delivers the same kitschy quirkiness associated with roadside Americana — an oddball attraction that intrigues but doesn't require a huge time commitment. In fact, fifteen minutes is all you need to enjoy the cave.
However, the naysayers are right about one thing. If you visit on a holiday or a long weekend, the lines are often long. Although the cave is usually open between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., the best time to visit is early in the morning (before 10:00 a.m.) on a weekday. After exploring, stop by The Cave Store for vintage treasures and California memorabilia. Browse the racks of retro postcards, sea glass and shell jewelry, commemorative mugs, and other souvenirs.
Things to do near Sunny Jim's Sea Cave
Whether you're cruising California's coast to see its best tourist attractions in cities like Venice Beach and San Francisco or planning a day trip on the state's sandy shores, La Jolla is a must-visit destination. Boasting secluded coves, trendy restaurants, sun-drenched beaches, and a vibrant downtown, this affluent community is often called "the jewel" of San Diego. After visiting Sunny Jim's Sea Cave, watch the sea lions bask and bark at one of California's most photographed beaches, La Jolla Cove.
Next, follow the stunning stretch of coastline until you reach the La Jolla Tide Pools. At low tide, tidal pools reveal sea stars, anemones, mussels, sea cucumbers, and other weird and wonderful sea creatures. As always, never turn your back on the sea, and don't step on the critters. For a more enclosed area to watch seals and sea lions, visit Children's Pool Beach. Once a safer, walled-off spot for children, the encroaching wildlife has made it less ideal for swimming.
Ranging from intimate Italian trattorias to casual Mexican restaurants, La Jolla offers an impressive variety of dining options. However, if you only eat one meal in town, we recommend grabbing a table at Cove House. Steps from the ocean, this local hangout delivers the quintessential La Jolla experience. Think farm-fresh brunch fare, beachy decor, and the smell of salt in the breeze. Being just on the city's outskirts, there's no shortage of accommodations for travelers. Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines is by far among the most extravagant properties near the sea cave, but guests looking for a more subdued seaside retreat should consider the Pacific Terrace Hotel.