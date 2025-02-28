Hidden In The Foothills Of Tennessee's Smoky Mountains Is A Funky Artsy Town With Charm, Views And Fun
Greeneville, Tennessee, is nestled at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, about an hour east of Knoxville. And while you'll find one of the best attractions in the Smokies just south of the big city, folks seeking an underrated getaway to an artsy locale should definitely give tiny Greeneville a closer look. Its population of just 15,000 might make it seem like a sleepy little town — but dig a bit deeper, and you'll discover a thriving arts scene, incredible views, and a wealth of world-class attractions just a short drive away.
Named after Nathanael Greene (a hero of the Revolutionary War), Greenville is steeped in history. You'll find historical markers and informational displays plastered throughout town, giving you an easy way to learn more about its culture and past as you wander its charming streets. Aside from its significance in American history, today, it's home to a thriving arts scene due to the presence of Tusculum University in the surrounding suburbs. That makes the town a melting pot of history, art, and quintessential Smoky Mountain views, providing visitors a laid-back way to enjoy a simple Tennessee lifestyle.
Exploring the charming streets of Greeneville, Tennessee
Greeneville has a lovely, albeit small, downtown area that's packed with theatres, historical landmarks, and other must-see destinations. The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site is one of the most popular spots in town — the former president's homestead now features a visitor center and burial site, making it a must-visit spot for history buffs. It's located in a scenic part of town with brick walkways and historic buildings, so do a bit more exploring once you leave its grounds.
Just down the road, you'll find the Capitol Theatre. First opened in 1934, it functions as a non-profit organization that runs various events throughout the year. It's seen numerous renovations over its lifetime yet retains a historic charm and exudes a decidedly retro vibe — check out its schedule to see if you can catch a show or live performance during your visit. For more options, see what's happening at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center a few blocks north.
Venture beyond the historic streets of Greeneville to reach Margarette Falls. This cascading natural feature sends water tumbling down a massive 60-foot drop and can be reached by traversing a 2.4-mile hike. It's a wonderful spot to unwind in nature, and it looks stunning whether you visit in the warm summer months or when the trees are dusted in snow during the winter. Much like another one of Tennessee's coolest hikes, it's an excellent spot to grab a few photos of pristine Appalachian wilderness.
Tips for planning your trip to Greeneville, Tennessee
Greeneville is located about an hour from McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, which offers flights to and from most major airports throughout the United States. After landing, you can grab a rental car and wind your way through the Tennessee hills toward Greeneville — passing by numerous small towns like Dandridge and the picturesque Douglas Lake worthy of a pitstop.
Arguably, the best lodging option in the region is the General Morgan Inn and Conference Center. Not only is it smack in the center of Greeneville, but it's a historic building that's been around for hundreds of years, now featuring luxurious finishes uncommon in towns of this size. More affordable accommodations can be found in various hotels and motels between Greenville and Tusculum.
If you're looking for affordable eats, head over to Top Dog Hot Dog Stand just off Main Street. Serving up a variety of affordable dishes, they give the best hot dog places in Chicago a run for their money. A more refined dining experience can be found at Brumley's Restaurant and Lounge. Located within the General Morgan Inn, the venue offers a seasonal menu featuring modern Appalachian cuisine, with dishes like braised mussels, sweet tea salmon, cast iron burgers, and Greene family banana pudding.