Hidden In The Foothills Of Tennessee's Smoky Mountains Is A Funky Artsy Town With Charm, Views And Fun

Greeneville has a lovely, albeit small, downtown area that's packed with theatres, historical landmarks, and other must-see destinations. The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site is one of the most popular spots in town — the former president's homestead now features a visitor center and burial site, making it a must-visit spot for history buffs. It's located in a scenic part of town with brick walkways and historic buildings, so do a bit more exploring once you leave its grounds.

Just down the road, you'll find the Capitol Theatre. First opened in 1934, it functions as a non-profit organization that runs various events throughout the year. It's seen numerous renovations over its lifetime yet retains a historic charm and exudes a decidedly retro vibe — check out its schedule to see if you can catch a show or live performance during your visit. For more options, see what's happening at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center a few blocks north.

Venture beyond the historic streets of Greeneville to reach Margarette Falls. This cascading natural feature sends water tumbling down a massive 60-foot drop and can be reached by traversing a 2.4-mile hike. It's a wonderful spot to unwind in nature, and it looks stunning whether you visit in the warm summer months or when the trees are dusted in snow during the winter. Much like another one of Tennessee's coolest hikes, it's an excellent spot to grab a few photos of pristine Appalachian wilderness.