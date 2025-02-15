One Of Tennessee's Coolest Hikes Is A Hidden Gorge To A Two-Tiered Waterfall With Secluded Trails
From the hidden waterfalls in the Great Smoky Mountains to mountainous state parks full of wildflowers, Tenessee is a paradise for outdoor adventurers. It's easy to find popular hiking trails, cascading waterfalls, camping spots, cave systems, mountain biking routes, and places to relax in nature. However, with 59 state parks, many of the most beautiful places remain under the radar — unless you're in the know. One such place is Greeter Falls, where double waterfalls plunge into crystal-clear pools at Savage Gulf State Park.
Located about an hour from Chattanooga and one hour and 40 minutes from Nashville, this 19,000-acre park was once part of South Cumberland State Park but became an independent protected area in 2022. The 1.1-mile Greeter Falls Loop travels through groves of pines, oaks, and hickory before descending into a sandstone gorge carved by Firescald Creek. The trail's second half is steep and you'll definitely feel the burn, but the stunning falls are reward enough.
Watch the water tumble over a jagged ledge at Upper Greeter Falls, before hiking down a spiraling metal staircase to 50-foot Lower Greater Falls. Although the first falls are beautiful, the current rushing through the pool makes swimming extremely dangerous. However, Lower Greeter Falls plunges into a large swimming hole with calm, crystal-clear waters. As always, check the conditions and talk with the rangers before diving in.
Must-know tips for visiting Greeter Falls
If you want to swim, the best time to visit Greeter Falls is between June and August. The water is always a bit cold, but it feels utterly refreshing during the hot summer months. However, February to October is a good time for hiking as the trails are clear and you won't encounter snow or ice.
Regardless of the time of year, getting to Greeters Falls is easy with GPS. Simply input "Savage Gulf State Park (West Trailhead – Greeter Falls)" into your navigation system and follow the directions. One important thing to note: This trailhead offers routes to Broadtree Falls, the Blue Hole, and Greeter Falls — it's also the starting point for the much longer Greeter Homeplace Trail. Only follow signs for "Greeter Falls" and don't be afraid to ask other hikers for directions.
The metal staircase and wooden bridge to Lower Greeter Falls can get quite slippery, so we recommend wearing sturdy hiking boots with grippy tread like the Danner Mountain 600 EVO (Men's) or the Oboz Katabatic Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots (Women's). In terms of difficulty, most hikers consider the trail manageable. "The trail is not 'treacherous' as I've seen reported," explained one visitor on Tripadvisor, "unless you have a fear of heights and aren't used to trails on hills ... I'm in my 60s, extremely unfit, and I would call it moderate and short to get to Greeter Falls."
Other things to do at Savage Gulf State Park
If you continue along the Greeter Falls Loop, the path will lead you to a short side trail to Broadtree Falls. Instead of a curtain of water, Broadtree Falls features a cascade that streams over mossy rocks and tree roots. The atmosphere is peaceful and there are usually fewer crowds. Alternatively, after finishing Greeter Falls Loop, follow signs to the Blue Hole Trail. Approximately a half-mile long, this route leads to a secluded swimming hole tucked away in a breathtaking gorge.
Although the Greeter Falls Loop best represents the area's natural beauty, Savage Gulf State Park is chock full of outdoor activities, backcountry camping (there are primitive cabins, too), rock climbing, picnicking, swimming, and wildlife viewing. However, with about 60 miles of hiking trails, trekking is the main draw. Great Stone Door Trail offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and rolling clouds. Relatively short at almost 2 miles, this out-and-back trail cuts through a narrow rock crevice, hence the name. The first part is paved, but the second half of the trail features stone steps, exposed roots, and twisting trees.
Savage Gulf State Park also offers long, less-trafficked routes like Laurel Trail. This 5.6-mile out-and-back trail is usually quiet and reveals wooded expanses that showcase the very best of Savage Gulf State Park. As one reviewer on TripAdvisor put it, "If you live within 3 hours of this area you own it to yourself to visit."