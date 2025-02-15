One Of Tennessee's Coolest Hikes Is A Hidden Gorge To A Two-Tiered Waterfall With Secluded Trails

From the hidden waterfalls in the Great Smoky Mountains to mountainous state parks full of wildflowers, Tenessee is a paradise for outdoor adventurers. It's easy to find popular hiking trails, cascading waterfalls, camping spots, cave systems, mountain biking routes, and places to relax in nature. However, with 59 state parks, many of the most beautiful places remain under the radar — unless you're in the know. One such place is Greeter Falls, where double waterfalls plunge into crystal-clear pools at Savage Gulf State Park.

Located about an hour from Chattanooga and one hour and 40 minutes from Nashville, this 19,000-acre park was once part of South Cumberland State Park but became an independent protected area in 2022. The 1.1-mile Greeter Falls Loop travels through groves of pines, oaks, and hickory before descending into a sandstone gorge carved by Firescald Creek. The trail's second half is steep and you'll definitely feel the burn, but the stunning falls are reward enough.

Watch the water tumble over a jagged ledge at Upper Greeter Falls, before hiking down a spiraling metal staircase to 50-foot Lower Greater Falls. Although the first falls are beautiful, the current rushing through the pool makes swimming extremely dangerous. However, Lower Greeter Falls plunges into a large swimming hole with calm, crystal-clear waters. As always, check the conditions and talk with the rangers before diving in.