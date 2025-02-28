Museums And Ruins Aren't Really Worth A Visit On These Wildly Popular European Islands, Per Rick Steves

There are lots of different ways to vacation, whether you're someone who takes every historical tour you can find, someone who wants to stay active and on your feet, or someone who loves nothing more than to relax. If the latter describes you, or if you just really need a break, travel pro Rick Steves has a somewhat surprising destination suggestion: Greece. You may associate the Mediterranean country with history and a culture that has been around for millennia, and you'd be right to do so. On his website, Steves says that he usually spends his time in Greece exploring the historical sites. However, that doesn't mean that's all he does. He says, "... like everyone, I appreciate a healthy dose of restorative island time, and a visit to Greece isn't complete without at least one island stay."

Even if you're visiting one of Steves' recommended destinations in Greece where history is king — like Athens with its Acropolis, the palace of Knossos in Crete, or the archaeological site of Delos, it's worth adding in a few days on one of the quieter islands where you can skip the ruins and the museums, and just take in the beach, the food, and the ambience. Steves shares, "With a few exceptions, the 'sights' (museums and ruins) are not worth going out of your way for — you're here to relax on the beach and explore the charming towns. Make the most of it."