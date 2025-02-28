Museums And Ruins Aren't Really Worth A Visit On These Wildly Popular European Islands, Per Rick Steves
There are lots of different ways to vacation, whether you're someone who takes every historical tour you can find, someone who wants to stay active and on your feet, or someone who loves nothing more than to relax. If the latter describes you, or if you just really need a break, travel pro Rick Steves has a somewhat surprising destination suggestion: Greece. You may associate the Mediterranean country with history and a culture that has been around for millennia, and you'd be right to do so. On his website, Steves says that he usually spends his time in Greece exploring the historical sites. However, that doesn't mean that's all he does. He says, "... like everyone, I appreciate a healthy dose of restorative island time, and a visit to Greece isn't complete without at least one island stay."
Even if you're visiting one of Steves' recommended destinations in Greece where history is king — like Athens with its Acropolis, the palace of Knossos in Crete, or the archaeological site of Delos, it's worth adding in a few days on one of the quieter islands where you can skip the ruins and the museums, and just take in the beach, the food, and the ambience. Steves shares, "With a few exceptions, the 'sights' (museums and ruins) are not worth going out of your way for — you're here to relax on the beach and explore the charming towns. Make the most of it."
Greek islands that are ideal for relaxing
Rick Steves' favorite Greek island, Hydra, is the perfect spot for beaches and relaxation, though it may be a bit off your radar. It's fairly easy to get to Hydra from Athens, requiring only a one-hour ferry ride. Hydra is an island that is free of roads and cars, yet full of adorable donkeys. You can take water taxis wherever you want to go, and the beaches are simply lovely. It's a quiet place with nothing to do but wander the villages and relax. While you may want to skip islands like Mykonos and Santorini, which can be packed solid with tourists, Hydra is a place where everything moves a bit slower.
Another quiet and mesmerizing Greek island to visit is Astypalaia, which has no fewer than 13 beaches with clear water and plenty of snorkeling opportunities. Yet another Greek island destination for some quiet time, especially if you're traveling with children, is the island of Naxos. In fact, it has one of the most family-friendly beaches in Europe, Agios Georgios. There are 227 inhabited islands in Greece, so you're really spoiled for choice.
One caveat Steves notes about visiting the Greek islands is that you should be aware of when the cruise ships come in. Once all the passengers disembark, expect the top spots to get crowded. (If you visit on a cruise yourself, he cautions you to remember that you're coming in with a lot of other people, so you may not find the quiet you're looking for.) When they dock, take that opportunity to visit beaches and villages that are farther from the port so you have more space to yourself.