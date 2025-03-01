Hidden In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is An Elegant Lodge That Feels Like A Fancy Farm Stay

Because of its location near the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest in Western Virginia, Fort Lewis Lodge and Farm is a great launch pad for a host of outdoor activities. Trout anglers can climb into the Blue Ridge or Allegheny mountains in search of native brook trout, and will love the comforts of home at the lodge after returning from the mountains. Guests at the lodge are only about 90 minutes away from Shenandoah National Park. Additionally, Skyline Drive, Virginia's best fall drive for foliage and mountain views, is only two hours away through the mountain-ringed Shenandoah Valley.

For history buffs, the site of Fort Edward Johnson is just north of the lodge and farm. The fort was constructed in 1862 to protect against incursion from Union Army troops into the Shenandoah Valley, which was considered the "breadbasket of the Confederacy" during the Civil War. Just to the north of Fort Lewis Lodge and Farm is the McDowell Battlefield, where Gen. Stonewall Jackson notched the first victory of the Confederacy's Valley Campaign in 1862.

A stay at Fort Lewis Lodge and Farm is much more than just a stopover at a rural bed and breakfast. The Cowdens' operation is geared toward offering its guests several options for unwinding. And, for adventurous travelers motoring through Appalachia, it's a unique stay-over that might stretch from a night into a long weekend or more. For others, the lodge and farm is the destination, and it's easy to see why the Cowdens' home feels so homey to others, too.