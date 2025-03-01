Illinois' Most Eccentric City Is An Underrated Gem Of Eclectic Shops And Fantastically Unique Squirrels
There's a town in Illinois that has a claim to fame unlike any other: its squirrels. It's true that Illinois is no stranger to the bizarre. You can wander through the whimsical Gnome Roam of Illinois' Giant City State Park, a forest trail dotted with hidden gnome statues. Or, if you prefer your weirdness on the spookier side, you can take a nighttime drive across the infamous Acid Bridge, a terrifying route said to be haunted by those who met gruesome ends there. But if you want a destination that's both eccentric and endearing, Olney, Illinois, nicknamed the "home of the white squirrels," is the place to go.
Olney's famous furry residents are actually gray squirrels that carry a recessive gene for albinism, giving them their distinctive snow-white coats, and the town has embraced them wholeheartedly. While the squirrels may bring you to Olney, they won't be the only thing that makes you stay. Beyond its beloved critters, Olney offers hiking trails, lakes for fishing and kayaking, and fun festivals year-round. Meanwhile, quirky gift shops around town sell white squirrel souvenirs. To get here, the closest major airport is Evansville Regional Airport in Indiana, about 90 minutes away by car. If you're coming from St. Louis or Indianapolis, expect a two- to three-hour drive.
White squirrel events and gifts in Olney
Olney's white squirrels may look magical, but their unusual coloring is due to science rather than sorcery. To be born white, a squirrel must inherit a rare recessive gene from both parents. Unfortunately, this unique trait also makes survival harder. Their white fur provides no camouflage, their pigment-lacking eyes struggle in bright sunlight, and they're easy targets for predators. And the squirrels' biggest predator in Olney? House cats. "Recent years suggest we have more like 80 or so [white squirrels] left," wildlife rehabilitator Belinda Henton told Smithsonian Magazine. By comparison, there used to be around 800 such squirrels in Olney.
To keep track of the population, Olney holds an annual squirrel count, a cherished tradition that draws volunteers from both in and out of town. Each October, on the first three Saturdays of the month, squirrel counters are assigned to different parts of town and report their findings. After the counting season is finished, the town also hosts an annual squirrel corn giveaway, during which corn is given to participants for free to feed the squirrels. Both of these events take place in the fall — this is the best season if you want to see the white squirrels, since they're out and about stashing up nuts for the winter.
For the best chance at spotting one, head to Olney City Park, Miller's Grove, or the south side of East Fork Lake. Once you've had your fill of squirrel-watching, commemorate your visit with a unique souvenir. White Squirrel Shop & Wildwoods Gallery & Framing sells everything from mugs and metal yard stakes to clothing and posters featuring the town's famous residents. Ivy's Cottage, a florist shop with an eclectic mix of home decor and trinkets, is another must-stop for white squirrel gifts.
Other things to do in Olney, Illinois
In Olney, there's plenty to do for nature lovers and festival-goers alike. For a day outdoors, head to Olney City Park, where you'll find picnic shelters, tennis courts, and a walking trail. If you're visiting with kids, Miller's Grove has a playground and covered picnic areas, plus access to great fishing spots along East Fork Lake. Speaking of the lake, it's a fantastic spot for kayaking, with self-serve kayak rentals available for visitors. If you're looking to splash around on a hot day, Musgrove Aquatic Center offers waterslides, a diving well, and a full-size pool.
There are local events happening in every season to plan your visit around. During the summer, the Sounds of Summer free concert series brings live music to Olney's parks, while August features the White Squirrel Triathlon. Meanwhile, the county fair takes over Olney City Park in July. If you visit between Thanksgiving and New Year's, you'll be treated to a holiday light display at the park. With its unusual wildlife, charming local businesses, and variety of seasonal activities, Olney is one of Illinois' most delightfully eccentric destinations — and a worthy detour on an underrated road trip through Illinois.