Illinois' Most Eccentric City Is An Underrated Gem Of Eclectic Shops And Fantastically Unique Squirrels

Olney's white squirrels may look magical, but their unusual coloring is due to science rather than sorcery. To be born white, a squirrel must inherit a rare recessive gene from both parents. Unfortunately, this unique trait also makes survival harder. Their white fur provides no camouflage, their pigment-lacking eyes struggle in bright sunlight, and they're easy targets for predators. And the squirrels' biggest predator in Olney? House cats. "Recent years suggest we have more like 80 or so [white squirrels] left," wildlife rehabilitator Belinda Henton told Smithsonian Magazine. By comparison, there used to be around 800 such squirrels in Olney.

To keep track of the population, Olney holds an annual squirrel count, a cherished tradition that draws volunteers from both in and out of town. Each October, on the first three Saturdays of the month, squirrel counters are assigned to different parts of town and report their findings. After the counting season is finished, the town also hosts an annual squirrel corn giveaway, during which corn is given to participants for free to feed the squirrels. Both of these events take place in the fall — this is the best season if you want to see the white squirrels, since they're out and about stashing up nuts for the winter.

For the best chance at spotting one, head to Olney City Park, Miller's Grove, or the south side of East Fork Lake. Once you've had your fill of squirrel-watching, commemorate your visit with a unique souvenir. White Squirrel Shop & Wildwoods Gallery & Framing sells everything from mugs and metal yard stakes to clothing and posters featuring the town's famous residents. Ivy's Cottage, a florist shop with an eclectic mix of home decor and trinkets, is another must-stop for white squirrel gifts.