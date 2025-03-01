The World's 'Most Popular Abandoned Building' Is A Historic Pennsylvania Prison With Unique Events

America's prominent history of architecture and innovative development has left the country with amazing, beautiful buildings across all 50 states. Many of America's most prominent buildings are top tourist destinations as well. But for a certain type of traveler, "darker" destinations are preferable to bright and sunny locales. For dark tourism aficionados whose preferences lie on the more macabre side of things, America's collection of creepy, abandoned buildings provides a much more memorable excursion. And one of America's best-known and (arguably) most popular abandoned buildings sits right in the heart of Philadelphia: Eastern State Penitentiary.

Occupying several blocks of Philadelphia's otherwise sunny Fairmont neighborhood, the foreboding Eastern State Penitentiary played a major role in the history of crime and the American justice system. Today, the building's terrifying exterior makes it such an iconic destination for dark tourists. Eastern State Penitentiary's historic status, creepy aura, and unique experiences helped to make it, according to Travel + Leisure, the "most popular abandoned building in the world."

The abandoned penitentiary fits right in with the other eerie but alluring abandoned sites in America that make excellent dark tourism destinations. But while some abandoned places have become popular urban exploration sites, like creepy abandoned amusement parks, Eastern State Penitentiary has been given a second life as a museum and event space. It might not be abandoned in a literal sense, but it no longer functions as a prison, making it a perfect destination for history buffs and lovers of the macabre alike.