Virginia's 'Best Roadside Attraction' Is A Family-Friendly Retro Forest With Giant Creatures

Back in 1963, when entrepreneur Joseph Geraci planted five fiberglass dinosaurs at a busy intersection to draw tourists to his gift shop, was the dawn of Dinosaur Land. Over the next few years, Geraci added more dinosaurs to his property, stocked the gift shop with prehistoric-themed souvenirs, and officially opened the park in 1967. Decades later, the unique theme park continues to welcome families of tourists to a wonderland of roadside attractions, ranging from life-size dinosaurs to giant insects.

One of the park's original creations is a 35-foot Tyrannosaurus rex that beckons motorists from the road. If you heed its dinosaur call and spend the $9 to stroll through the park, you'll encounter an array of creatures that include a 70-foot octopus, a 60-foot shark, an enormous praying mantis, and — most uniquely — a 20-foot Cessna statue holding King Kong. Of course, the dinosaurs are the stars of the show, represented in towering replicas of stegosauruses, triceratops, wooly mammoths, and more. Though many of the structures are showing signs of aging after decades of stoically posing in tourists' photos, the park oozes with a retro charm and kitsch that keeps visitors coming back years later.