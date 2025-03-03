The Canary Islands' Oldest Island Is A Pristine Rugged Paradise Full Of Beaches And Natural Parks
Far beyond the popular beach parties of Ibiza and the stunning coves of nearby Mallorca, Spain has a wealth of island destinations to explore. The Canary Islands are known for their year-round sunshine, swathes of sandy beaches, and outstanding natural beauty. Closer to Africa than Europe, the Canary Islands enjoy a subtropical climate in the Atlantic Ocean, making them a favorite place for sun-seekers in winter. The archipelago was created by a series of volcanic eruptions, the oldest of which formed Fuerteventura 20 million years ago. Though neighboring islands have had volcanic eruptions recently, Fuerteventura's volcanoes have been dormant for thousands of years.
Fuerteventura is easily accessible by plane with multiple international flights to El Matorral airport. For the easiest and most flexible travel plans, rent a car to get around the island. If time is less of a concern, you can also use the Tiadhe public buses for transport and rent a bicycle to get around, even off-road. Be warned that these volcanic islands are hilly. You might want an e-bike for the extra power assist! Most of Fuerteventura's hotels and accommodations are clustered in the north and south of the island along the coast. The island is small enough to choose one end as a base to explore or split your holiday between the two sites.
Sahara-like dunes and rocky volcanoes in Fuerteventura
The island of Fuerteventura is a UNESCO-registered Biosphere Reserve to preserve the land and marine environment. For nature lovers, this makes Fuerteventura a fantastic place to explore.
In the north of the island, the Corralejo Dunes Natural Park is a magnificent six-mile beach of shifting Sahara-like dunes, anchored by the Red Mountain volcano. It's easiest to access from the town of Corralejo in the north or the Riu hotels in the South. It has some of the best beaches on the island and an otherworldly desert landscape. "The white sand contrasts with the dark volcanic rocks and turquoise water where the dunes reach the beach," Claire Robinson writes in her Canarias Lovers blog. "It's a fascinating world that never stops changing with the light."
The beaches in Corralejo do get popular. If you want more seclusion, hop on a ferry to Isla de los Lobos or pick one of the quieter coves around the fishing village El Cotillo. Many of these secluded beaches have no services, bathrooms, restaurants, etc. So, make sure you have what you need before going. Head to the interior to climb one of Fuerteventura's volcanoes. Calderon Hondo is one of the best preserved with a perfect crater. While not very high in elevation (about 900 feet), the landscape is stark and rocky without any shade. So be sure to bring sturdy shoes, water, and sun protection.
Fuerteventura has wild beaches and natural bathing pools
On the way south, visit the Aguas Verdes, or Green Waters, of Betancuria along the west coast. These are spectacular natural pools, called charcos, best visited during calm weather. Jakica Jesih, a resident in Fuerteventura warns visitors that the waves here can be deceptively strong. "Please, don't underestimate the elements and only visit the area on a calm day and in low tide," she writes in her blog Jaki on Fuerte. "It turns into a lovely place to walk, jump into the natural pools, or even enjoy a beach day there. If you like snorkeling, you can dive into the pools, discover more about the volcanic underwater landscape, and meet some beautiful red crabs that found their home in these beautiful charcos.
Morro Jable and Jandi are good towns to explore the south of Fuerteventura. On this part of the island, Cofete Beach is a truly remote and wild beach but visitors are rewarded with stunning views of the Jandia mountains sloping to the sea. For Danish travel bloggers, Alex and Victoria this was the best beach on the island. "There's barely anything here – even though it's both incredibly long, wide and by all accounts completely mesmerizing," they wrote in their NorthAbroad blog. "It might not be easy to get to Playa de Cofete. But it sure is even harder to leave this wild paradise." If you're looking for more remote natural adventures nearby, consider hopping over a few islands to La Gomera, one of the Canary Island's least-visited destinations.