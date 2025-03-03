The Canary Islands' Oldest Island Is A Pristine Rugged Paradise Full Of Beaches And Natural Parks

The island of Fuerteventura is a UNESCO-registered Biosphere Reserve to preserve the land and marine environment. For nature lovers, this makes Fuerteventura a fantastic place to explore.

In the north of the island, the Corralejo Dunes Natural Park is a magnificent six-mile beach of shifting Sahara-like dunes, anchored by the Red Mountain volcano. It's easiest to access from the town of Corralejo in the north or the Riu hotels in the South. It has some of the best beaches on the island and an otherworldly desert landscape. "The white sand contrasts with the dark volcanic rocks and turquoise water where the dunes reach the beach," Claire Robinson writes in her Canarias Lovers blog. "It's a fascinating world that never stops changing with the light."

The beaches in Corralejo do get popular. If you want more seclusion, hop on a ferry to Isla de los Lobos or pick one of the quieter coves around the fishing village El Cotillo. Many of these secluded beaches have no services, bathrooms, restaurants, etc. So, make sure you have what you need before going. Head to the interior to climb one of Fuerteventura's volcanoes. Calderon Hondo is one of the best preserved with a perfect crater. While not very high in elevation (about 900 feet), the landscape is stark and rocky without any shade. So be sure to bring sturdy shoes, water, and sun protection.