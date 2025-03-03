An Underrated Victorian-Era Small Town In California Is A Waterfront Gem With Charming Local Businesses

In a state as vast in size as California, it can be challenging to uncover every hidden or underrated destination when making travel plans. As home to hidden destinations such as Sierra City, a secret California town where outdoor adventures are endless, the Golden State offers something for even the most discerning traveler. Northern California is particularly full of popular vacation destinations, from large cities to coastal gems and scenic mountain hubs. When it comes to underrated small towns, Red Bluff is one worth visiting, boasting Victorian-era buildings, a vibrant downtown, and a waterfront along the Sacramento River, along with charming businesses.

Red Bluff's historical past includes being a supply center during California's Gold Rush, and a port for paddle steamers in the 1850s. In 1846, the Bear Flag Revolt was led by American pioneer William B. Ide, against Mexican rule, and he penned a declaration to make California a republic from Red Bluff. The William B. Ide Adobe State Historic Park is a popular destination to learn about this history. The grounds are open daily with a Visitor Center operating Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Originally known as Leodocia, it became Red Bluff in 1854 due to the red-tinted sand and low-level bluffs, situated on the high bank at the meander of the Sacramento River. History lovers might also want to view the Kelly-Griggs House museum, an 1880s Victorian home that displays historical photos of the area, period furnishings, and Native American artifacts on guided tours.