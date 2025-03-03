An Underrated Victorian-Era Small Town In California Is A Waterfront Gem With Charming Local Businesses
In a state as vast in size as California, it can be challenging to uncover every hidden or underrated destination when making travel plans. As home to hidden destinations such as Sierra City, a secret California town where outdoor adventures are endless, the Golden State offers something for even the most discerning traveler. Northern California is particularly full of popular vacation destinations, from large cities to coastal gems and scenic mountain hubs. When it comes to underrated small towns, Red Bluff is one worth visiting, boasting Victorian-era buildings, a vibrant downtown, and a waterfront along the Sacramento River, along with charming businesses.
Red Bluff's historical past includes being a supply center during California's Gold Rush, and a port for paddle steamers in the 1850s. In 1846, the Bear Flag Revolt was led by American pioneer William B. Ide, against Mexican rule, and he penned a declaration to make California a republic from Red Bluff. The William B. Ide Adobe State Historic Park is a popular destination to learn about this history. The grounds are open daily with a Visitor Center operating Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Originally known as Leodocia, it became Red Bluff in 1854 due to the red-tinted sand and low-level bluffs, situated on the high bank at the meander of the Sacramento River. History lovers might also want to view the Kelly-Griggs House museum, an 1880s Victorian home that displays historical photos of the area, period furnishings, and Native American artifacts on guided tours.
Visit local businesses along the waterfront in Red Bluff, California
Red Bluff's local businesses help define its charm and character with its historic Main Street, arts and culture, and shops and restaurants. Gaumer's Jewelry and Museum is listed as the top attraction in Red Bluff on TripAdvisor. This family-owned establishment is a handmade jewelry store and free mineral and mining museum, featuring 50 years of collections. The Red Bluffs Art District also boasts colorful murals on many buildings, life-sized horse sculptures throughout, and galleries with local artists at work. You can also catch a performance or show at the historic State Theatre.
From the Hearth Kitchen & Pie Shop is a favorite for a cup of morning java, along with specialties such as a Lemon Ricotta Waffle or Pastrami Hash Bowl at breakfast, and gourmet burgers or rice bowls for lunch and dinner. Red Bluff Farmers Market is a year-round staple on Saturday mornings at the River Park, featuring locally grown produce and goods, and live music. The Tuscan Ridge Estate Winery offers Tuscan-themed wines on five acres which offers food items and games on select days
Pumpkinland Chocolate Company, ranked #1 by Tripadvisor for shopping in Red Bluff is the place to get something sweet, featuring handmade chocolates, ice cream, and other delectables, which one review called "A must visit". Stop at The Broom Closet for metaphysical-themed selections or grab a handmade bath or body product from Bab's Bath Shop on Main Street. Turn the Page Bookstore calls itself an Indie bookstore, offering book-related events in addition to selling stationery, books and gifts.
Explore the great outdoors of Red Bluff, California
When you're ready to explore beyond the Victorian charm of Red Bluff, you'll want to take advantage of its access to the great outdoors. A great place to start is at the 488-acre Sacramento River Discovery Center, the information about the area, with a series of riverside trails. As part of the Red Bluff Recreation Area, it's popular for fishing, boating, and picnicking. If you're into bird watching, head to the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex to view approximately 300 bird species.
Here, you can hit trails of varying lengths, including the 3.6-mile-long Iron Canyon Trail, which has a scenic overlook and mountain views, is open to horses, bikes, and dogs. The 8.4-mile Yana Trail is a more challenging option, featuring volcanic cliffs, and an opportunity to catch a glimpse at wildlife. It's also horseback friendly, and best suited to trek from November to May.
Fishing enthusiasts should consider booking a guided fly fishing excursion to Eagle Canyon, known for its abundance of rainbow trout. About 20 miles from Red Bluff, Eagle Canyon is open from mid-November through mid-April. You can head north from Red Bluff to the Shasta Cascade region, the awe-inspiring paradise known as California's "waterfall mecca" for more outdoor adventure.
Planning your trip to Red Bluff, California
You can enjoy Red Bluff year-round, with spring being an optimal time due to mild weather and fewer crowds than summer. Fall offers breathtaking foliage, and winter months are less crowded with milder temperatures than other California winter destinations. Red Bluff's closest airport is the Redding Regional Airport, about 24 miles away, which connects to many larger California destinations. The closest international airport is Sacramento International Airport, an unsung California airport that ranks number one for stress-free travel, about 2 hours away. Amtrak offers a connecting bus to Red Bluff from Sacramento or Stockton, connecting to its Capitol Corridor route, twice daily in each direction.
One of the major events drawing visitors annually in April is the Red Bluff Round-Up, the largest 3-day rodeo in the nation, with an attendance of over 30,000 people. Even without a rodeo ticket, the entire community participates and various other activities surround the rodeo.
Accommodations in Red Bluff consist of motels, vacation rentals, and camping and RV options. The Hummingbird House is a boutique hotel in a rebuilt Victorian house featuring five rooms, and one full apartment in the heart of downtown. The Triangle Motel is a remodeled 1940s local motel featuring 12 rooms and one suite. Riverfront year-round RV parks include the Red Bluff RV Park, the Hidden Harbor Marina and RV Park along the Sacramento River. You can book from several riverfront year-round campgrounds, including Sycamore Grove Campground with 31 sites or the Red Bluff KOA Journey.