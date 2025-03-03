A Small Tennessee Town Oozing Southern Charm Is A Fun Spot For Antiques, Boutiques, And Tasty Eats
In Tennessee, you'll find the entrance to the Smoky Mountains, Southern charm, quaint towns, music, and plenty of history. Every time you visit, you'll see something completely different, depending on where in the state you choose as your destination. If you're looking for a new place to travel within Tennessee, a small town that will pack your day with shopping, festivals, and food should be next on your list. While there are plenty of options, Bell Buckle is one that shouldn't be overlooked. Calling this destination small is no exaggeration, as less than 500 people live there.
Despite its low population, there is plenty to keep you entertained for the weekend, with annual events dedicated to art, Christmas, and even flowers. Like many small towns throughout America, Bell Buckle is also full of antique stores and boutiques. In these businesses, you'll come across plenty of classic, hard-to-find, and one-of-a-kind items you won't be able to resist.
Then there is the food. Like most other Southern states, Tennessee is packed full of rustic and comforting finds, and Bell Buckle is no exception. From classic Southern dishes and sides to the perfect desserts to beat the heat, you won't want to turn down a meal in this town. There are even several festivals dedicated to food, from delicious barbecue to favorite snacks of the locals.
Plan the perfect day in Bell Buckle
While it might not offer the same natural beauty as a town tucked into the Tennessee mountains like Cumberland Gap, Bell Buckle is worth the visit. There are several restaurants you'll want to try and so many treats to taste. For example, Bell Buckle Cafe offers plenty of delicious meals with your choice of sides, as well as desserts to ensure you're nice and full before you leave. Must-tries include the MoonPie sundae and cobbler. There is also the Southern Charm Tea Room and Bell Buckle Coffee Shop & Book Swap, offering drinks and nibbles to keep you going throughout the day.
Like most small towns, Bell Buckle is also full of places to shop when you're looking for one-of-a-kind items. There are plenty of little boutiques and antique stores to draw your eye and empty your wallet, such as Shady Acres Creations, Simplicity, K & M Antiques, and Phillips General Store Antiques. You could get lost in Livery Stable Antiques, which is a 10,000-square-foot space with dozens of vendors, making it the perfect place to spend the day exploring. These small storefronts have a little of everything, from model trains to rare books and vintage clothing. It's open every day of the week, so you can pop in and visit at any point.
If you're looking for the best place to spend the night in Bell Buckle, look no further than Walker Inn Bed & Breakfast. It's a charming place to relax after spending the day exploring the town. It's also within walking distance of downtown, so you don't have to worry about trying to find parking.
Getting to Bell Buckle's can't-miss festivals from Nashville
If you really want to see Bell Buckle in all its glory, the best time to go is during the RC Cola-MoonPie Festival. It usually occurs sometime in late June and lasts all day to celebrate two Tennessee favorites: RC Cola and MoonPies. It starts with races and breakfast, then visitors get to view a parade, participate in contests, and check out various booths and food stalls while live music plays in the background.
If you don't care to visit the festival, though, you may want to avoid June and July. In fact, being the hottest months of the year, those not used to the temperatures may struggle to enjoy themselves. Instead, visit in the spring, when the rain and cooler temperatures keep the worst of the heat at bay, or during the fall, when the air is pleasant and you have beautiful views of fiery red foliage.
To get to Bell Buckle, the closest major airport, Nashville International, is about an hour to the north near the wildly lavish Gaylord Opryland Resort and its expansive village. There's no direct public transportation from the city to Bell Buckle, but you can grab a bus in Nashville, and then call a cab at the Old Park and Ride in Murfreesboro. Of course, renting a car in Nashville is quicker. If you don't want to go straight to Bell Buckle, you can instead veer west to Franklin, "America's favorite Main Street district," where you can check out several historical sites.