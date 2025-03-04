One Of Georgia's Best Trails Is An Enchanting Mountain Hike To Serene Cascading Waterfalls
With a vast coastline, cypress forests dripping with Spanish moss, ancient granite mountain tops, and 47 state parks and recreation areas, Georgia is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. From steep ascents to meandering paths along sleepy creeks or out-and-back routes with phenomenal forest views, the Peach State offers trails for every type of hiker. Boasting a shaded path through thick woods leading to massive falls that cascade 80 feet into a mossy, rock-lined pool, one of the best hikes in the state is the High Shoals Falls Trail.
The hike is located only two hours from Atlanta by car and is hidden in the recreational paradise of Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. This stunning 2.5-mile out-and-back hike follows High Shoals Creek and takes about an hour to an hour and a half to complete. The path stops first at Blue Hole Falls, a 30-foot-tall cascade that plunges down a cliff face, forming a serene pool with a blueish-green color at the bottom. Although shorter than High Shoals Falls, Blue Hole Falls' volume of water streaming over the rocks is impressive.
During the late spring months, mountain laurels and rhododendrons add white and bright pink blooms to the backdrop of ferns, birch, and verdant green forest. With an elevation gain of 540 feet, the ascent is moderately challenging for most hikers. However, children especially may need help during the steeper parts. Expect switchbacks, several wooden footbridges, a well-trodden path, and plenty of photo opportunities. As you near High Shoals Falls, you'll start to hear the pounding waters, building a sense of anticipation and quickening your pace.
How to get to the High Shoals Falls Trail trailhead
Though High Shoals Falls is a popular Georgia hiking destination, getting to the trailhead takes a bit of work. To reach the High Shoals Falls Trailhead in the High Shoals Scenic Area, you'll need to traverse Forest Service Road 283 (aka FS Rd 283 or Indian Grave Gap Road). The turn-off for the service road looks like some of the long driveways in the area, so pay extra attention as you turn off GA 75.
Stretching 1.5 miles, FS Rd 283 is a gravel drive with crossings over the Hiawassee River (it's very small at this point); washed-out areas; and sharp, steep curves. During the dry season, it's possible to attempt this road with a sedan, but a four-wheel drive is the safer option. FS Rd 283 continues past the High Shoals Falls Trailhead, so it's important to drive exactly 1.5 miles down the road. If other cars are parked in the lot, you won't miss it, but it's difficult to spot without other vehicles present.
Although the area remains open year-round, the best time to hike to High Shoals Falls is during the spring and fall months when it's not excessively hot. Consider visiting on a weekday or starting out before 10:00 a.m. to avoid congestion on the trail. One more thing to consider: the falls are more impressive after a big rain, but the weather also makes it more difficult to navigate the forest service road. Sedans will struggle, but if you bring a large vehicle with four-wheel drive, you'll probably be fine.
Where to stay and things to do near High Shoals Falls Trail
Just like Georgia's one-of-a-kind Stone Mountain Park, High Shoals Falls makes an excellent day-trip adventure from the state capital. But you can also turn your getaway into an overnight trip and choose from rustic cabins, tent sites, and full-hookup RV sites at Appalachian Campground. Only half a mile from the entrance to FS Rd 283, the campground offers a serene, family-friendly setting overlooking the Hiawassee River. In addition, there are several backcountry camping sites along High Shoals Falls Trail, but they are extremely primitive and only have fire rings.
If you're looking for an alternative to Atlanta, the falls are only a 30-minute drive from Helen, an under-the-radar mountain town that looks like a German-inspired fairytale. Famed for its Bavarian architecture and German restaurants, Helen attracts visitors from across the East Coast. Browse the boutiques, bite into a bratwurst, and don't miss the annual Oktoberfest activities. Adrenaline junkies will love gliding through lush forests on the Georgia Mountain Coaster, while the Chattahoochee River offers relaxing, summertime tubing shaded by Helen's towering trees.