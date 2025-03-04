One Of Georgia's Best Trails Is An Enchanting Mountain Hike To Serene Cascading Waterfalls

With a vast coastline, cypress forests dripping with Spanish moss, ancient granite mountain tops, and 47 state parks and recreation areas, Georgia is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. From steep ascents to meandering paths along sleepy creeks or out-and-back routes with phenomenal forest views, the Peach State offers trails for every type of hiker. Boasting a shaded path through thick woods leading to massive falls that cascade 80 feet into a mossy, rock-lined pool, one of the best hikes in the state is the High Shoals Falls Trail.

The hike is located only two hours from Atlanta by car and is hidden in the recreational paradise of Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. This stunning 2.5-mile out-and-back hike follows High Shoals Creek and takes about an hour to an hour and a half to complete. The path stops first at Blue Hole Falls, a 30-foot-tall cascade that plunges down a cliff face, forming a serene pool with a blueish-green color at the bottom. Although shorter than High Shoals Falls, Blue Hole Falls' volume of water streaming over the rocks is impressive.

During the late spring months, mountain laurels and rhododendrons add white and bright pink blooms to the backdrop of ferns, birch, and verdant green forest. With an elevation gain of 540 feet, the ascent is moderately challenging for most hikers. However, children especially may need help during the steeper parts. Expect switchbacks, several wooden footbridges, a well-trodden path, and plenty of photo opportunities. As you near High Shoals Falls, you'll start to hear the pounding waters, building a sense of anticipation and quickening your pace.