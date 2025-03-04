A Lesser-Known Coastal Virginia Village Offers A Serene Escape Full Of Charm And Unspoiled Wetlands

Virginia's Eastern Shore offers a diverse land and waterscape for Mid-Atlantic vacationers in search of homey, walkable villages. Visitors will catch a glimpse at America's past and maybe even some fish along the beaches and the marshlands of this close-to-civilization paradise. For visitors looking for a lesser-known Eastern Shore destination that offers a quaint coastal vibe and the chance to be immersed in this unique area's natural beauty, a stop in Wachapreague might just be the scratch for that itch.

Wachapreague is situated on the Delmarva Peninsula about a 90-minute drive north of Norfolk among the hyper-rural marshlands and hardwood scrub forests of the Eastern Shore. To the east, shallow marshlands known for excellent inshore fishing for flounder, redfish and — at certain times of the year, striped bass — stretch to the barrier islands and the blue Atlantic beyond. To the west, over the forests and agricultural fields lies Chesapeake Bay, making Wachapreague a water-lovers destination. But it's more than that. This little village on the water possesses real oceanside charm and the chance to dive into the wild landscape that persists on the Eastern Shore, even as the East Coast urban engine motors on. Like other coastal Virginia destinations, Wachapreague offers the chance to escape Chesapeake Bay crowds to experience natural beauty and plenty of seafood.