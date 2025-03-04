The Closest And Most Affordable Tropical Destinations From The Midwest
If you live in the American Midwest in a landlocked state, the idea of a tropical vacation may seem like a dream. Because you're so far from the coast, you may assume that any trip outside of the country would cost an arm and a leg, especially if you want to go somewhere exotic like Aruba or the Dominican Republic.
However, you'd be wrong. Thanks to modern technology, robust global travel infrastructure, and sites that allow you to find cheap, last-minute flights, a tropical vacation doesn't have to be out of reach. In fact, it may be far more affordable than you might expect.
So travel with us as we explore the closest and most affordable tropical destinations from the Midwest (at the time of this writing). Also, keep in mind that this list is subjective and may change based on various factors. For example, as we'll illustrate, traveling early in the week is often much cheaper than flying over the weekend. All airline pricing does not include checked baggage fees. Also, factors like the time of year, which day of the week you're browsing for tickets, and the airline you choose can inflate or shrink the price. Tally ho!
San Juan, Puerto Rico
As a United States territory, Puerto Rico is surprisingly affordable for Americans looking for a tropical getaway. San Juan is the largest city on the island, and it only costs roughly $250 (according to Google Flights) for a round-trip flight if you leave early in the week, like on a Monday, and return before the weekend, like on a Thursday — give or take $50. If you want to spend an entire three-day weekend in San Juan, that'll run anywhere from $380 to $420 instead (Friday to Sunday).
One of the great things about traveling to Puerto Rico is that you don't have to worry about currency exchanges, since Puerto Ricans use the American dollar. Nor do you have to learn new language phrases. While Spanish is common on the island, most people speak English, and most signs are in both languages.
When it comes to beaches, there's plenty of white sand on the main island, but many visitors remark that the smaller islands of Culebra and Vieques have even better places to relax and soak up the sun. From San Juan, you can catch a quick flight or ferry to either island for a day trip you'll never forget.
Cancún, Mexico
A big reason why flights to Puerto Rico are so cheap is that the island is part of the United States. However, one of our closest neighbors, Mexico, is also very affordable and amenable to U.S. tourists — as long as you stick to the safest parts of Mexico. One of the most popular (and therefore affordable) destinations in the country is Cancún, situated at the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula. If you travel during the week, flights can be as cheap as $340. During the weekend, direct flights (or those with minimal stops) can cost anywhere from $500 to $600.
Although Cancún is part of Mexico, it caters to many American and English-speaking tourists. In fact, the whole area is so tourist-friendly that you can bring the kids and experience many family-friendly activities in and around the city. Also, most of the resorts in the region are all-inclusive, so you don't have to budget extra for food and beverages during your stay. Keep in mind that you will need a passport and will have to exchange dollars for Mexican pesos, especially if you venture out into the city and beyond.
If you go out to the barrier islands, you'll find some of the most pristine and gorgeous beaches in the Western hemisphere. Some of the most popular destinations include Playa Delfines (Beach of the Dolphins), Playa Langosta, and Playa Marlin.
San José, Costa Rica
If you're in the mood for lush tropical rainforests, uncrowded beaches, and a relaxed atmosphere, San José, Costa Rica, should be on your radar. Best of all, flights to this country are much more affordable than you might realize. If you go early in the week, you can expect to pay around $300 for the cheapest option, while weekend flights are close to $500. There are no nonstop flights to San José, though, so plan to be traveling for around nine hours.
One thing to keep in mind is that San José is in the center of the country, so you'll have to venture to one of its coastlines to get sand, surf, and ocean breezes. As a rule, the Pacific side of Costa Rica is more developed. So if you want amenities and an easier time getting around, this coastline is best. Alternatively, if you want fewer crowds and more nature, the Caribbean side is less developed. Make sure you speak at least some Spanish, and keep some colones (the Costa Rican dollar) handy for cash transactions.
While the beaches are beautiful and plentiful in Costa Rica, the true value of your trip is in exploring the country's many rainforests and biomes. For example, there's the world-famous Dave & Dave's Costa Rica Nature Park. Alternatively, you can go to the coastal city of Jaco and see the forest from a zipline or aerial tram at the Rainforest Adventures Park.
Nassau, Bahamas
Typically, if you want to visit the Bahamas, you'll go on a cruise ship. However, you can skip the crowded decks and potential seasickness and fly to the country's capital directly instead. Early-week flights can be as cheap as $350, but weekend flights are almost as affordable, running around $400. You also need a passport to visit. Nonstop flights to the Bahamas from St. Louis are expensive, so consider saving money by booking a layover.
As of 2024, the Bahamas was upgraded to a Level 2 risk by the U.S. State Department. This means you want to be cautious during your travels and stick to more tourist-friendly areas of the island. Many places in the Caribbean are also Level 2, mostly due to robberies and crimes in poorer districts. That said, tourism is a huge part of the country's GDP, so much of the Bahamas caters exclusively to tourists, especially from the United States.
Because it's an island, you can find beaches galore, such as Saunders Beach, Love Beach, and Junkanoo Beach. The northeastern section is where most of the historical sites are, including Parliament Square, the Queen's Staircase, and the Pirates of Nassau Museum with its exhibits, gift shop, and escape room. You can also access Paradise Island by car or ferry, where you can find tourist-friendly activities and amenities including some of the island's best luxury resort accommodations.
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
The Cayman Islands are part of the British Commonwealth, so the island chain is very accessible to American tourists and travelers. The largest island, Grand Cayman, is also quite affordable to those coming from the Midwest. During the week, flights can run as low as $370, and they go up to about $480 during the weekend. Nonstop flights are over a thousand dollars, though, so save money on a layover. Because the Cayman Islands are a sovereign nation, you'll need a passport. Fortunately, American currency is accepted in most places, although you might get Cayman Islands Dollars as change.
As far as tropical paradises go, Grand Cayman is about as good as it gets. If you want the full experience, you can choose from one of the most stunning resorts to stay at on the Cayman Islands. Because the flight is relatively cheap, you might be able to spring for more refined accommodations.
Much of the development is on the western side of the island. However, if you want unspoiled beaches and fewer crowds, you can travel to the eastern side and explore sites like the Cayman Crystal Caves, the Blowholes, or the Wreck of the Ten Sails Park.
The island of Aruba
Finally, if you want a tropical island vacation, Aruba is one of the most beautiful options in the entire Caribbean. Although it's a gorgeous island country, it's far more affordable than other spots like Curaçao or Martinique. An early-week flight can cost as little as $450, and weekend flights cost around $550 and up. Few nonstop flights operate from the Midwest to Aruba, but don't book these if you're on a budget, since they're on the pricey end. Aruba is technically part of the Netherlands, so you'll need a passport. However, because so many American tourists visit the island each year, many residents speak English, so it's pretty easy to get around. Also, U.S. currency is widely accepted, and it's about twice as valuable as the Aruban Florin, so you get more bang for your buck.
Because the island is relatively small, you can hit most of the major points of interest in just a couple of days. That said, there's still a lot to experience, so you may want to browse our ultimate guide for planning the perfect trip to Aruba to get help.
If you want white sand beaches, the western side of the island has plenty, and most of them are open to the public. The eastern side of the island is more rocky and undeveloped, so it's nice to see but not quite as relaxing. The capital, Oranjestad, has many shops, restaurants, and amenities to keep you busy during your vacation.
How we chose these destinations
Technically, the idea of a tropical vacation can potentially take you around the world to far-flung destinations like Bora Bora or Fiji. However, for this list, we wanted to keep things more local and affordable to Midwest Americans. As we mentioned, many factors can influence the price of a plane ticket. For example, changing your airport or even the date you fly can significantly increase or reduce your costs. And the day of the week you're looking up ticket prices will also influence their cost.
That said, we chose these spots because they're all within a $500 price range, even for weekend travel. Since weekends are in much higher demand, some tropical locales can cost upwards of $1,000 or more for a three-day trip. While this price doesn't include hotels, food, or transportation, each of our choices caters heavily toward tourists, making them affordable and accessible to most travelers. We also wanted a mix of different areas. This whole list could have been little more than Mexico and the Bahamas, but we wanted to provide a range of options.
Finally, we wanted tropical destinations that are friendly to U.S. tourists, especially those who may not speak other languages. This way, you can get around easily enough and have a great vacation without needing a lot of prep time beforehand. So with that in mind, happy traveling!