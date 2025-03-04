If you live in the American Midwest in a landlocked state, the idea of a tropical vacation may seem like a dream. Because you're so far from the coast, you may assume that any trip outside of the country would cost an arm and a leg, especially if you want to go somewhere exotic like Aruba or the Dominican Republic.

However, you'd be wrong. Thanks to modern technology, robust global travel infrastructure, and sites that allow you to find cheap, last-minute flights, a tropical vacation doesn't have to be out of reach. In fact, it may be far more affordable than you might expect.

So travel with us as we explore the closest and most affordable tropical destinations from the Midwest (at the time of this writing). Also, keep in mind that this list is subjective and may change based on various factors. For example, as we'll illustrate, traveling early in the week is often much cheaper than flying over the weekend. All airline pricing does not include checked baggage fees. Also, factors like the time of year, which day of the week you're browsing for tickets, and the airline you choose can inflate or shrink the price. Tally ho!