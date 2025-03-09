A Uniquely Made, Elevated Treehouse Retreat In Tennessee Promises A Modern Luxury Mountain Escape

For a getaway to explore nature's beauty, visitors often aim for their accommodations to fit the vibe of the location. If you're looking for a cozy, secluded getaway tucked in the woods amidst nature, an elevated treehouse-style retreat would certainly pair well with the setting. That's exactly how the TreeBox hotel in the mountains of Tennessee is setting out to redefine the natural lodging experience. The retreat property one hour southeast of Knoxville will be comprised of reimagined shipping containers and sustainable materials to fit the naturally beautiful motif of the Volunteer State.

On the heels of building out nine different treehouse properties in Ohio, founders Beth and Jerry Hershberger have their sights on a retreat in Tennessee that they believe will redefine the natural lodging experience. In an area filled with picturesque towns at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, TreeBox aspires to be a destination coupling relaxation with the curious nature that comes with exploring the wild. With the idea of bringing their unique treehouse designs and naturally sustainable amenities to Tennessee's Smoky Mountains National Forest, TreeBox is promising a private oasis with stunning views much like their Ohio properties.