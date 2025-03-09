A Uniquely Made, Elevated Treehouse Retreat In Tennessee Promises A Modern Luxury Mountain Escape
For a getaway to explore nature's beauty, visitors often aim for their accommodations to fit the vibe of the location. If you're looking for a cozy, secluded getaway tucked in the woods amidst nature, an elevated treehouse-style retreat would certainly pair well with the setting. That's exactly how the TreeBox hotel in the mountains of Tennessee is setting out to redefine the natural lodging experience. The retreat property one hour southeast of Knoxville will be comprised of reimagined shipping containers and sustainable materials to fit the naturally beautiful motif of the Volunteer State.
On the heels of building out nine different treehouse properties in Ohio, founders Beth and Jerry Hershberger have their sights on a retreat in Tennessee that they believe will redefine the natural lodging experience. In an area filled with picturesque towns at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, TreeBox aspires to be a destination coupling relaxation with the curious nature that comes with exploring the wild. With the idea of bringing their unique treehouse designs and naturally sustainable amenities to Tennessee's Smoky Mountains National Forest, TreeBox is promising a private oasis with stunning views much like their Ohio properties.
Get in touch with nature overlooking Tennessee's Smoky Mountains
Beth Hershberger grew up in a large family as one of nine children, so naturally, the backyard forest was her getaway as a child. It was here where her imagination ran wild and her love for creating worlds with nature's resources grew. As an adult, Hershberger has brought that joyful energy to the Treebox Stays brand she operates with her husband Jerry. Their portfolio of properties are built primarily out of shipping containers in Holmes County, Ohio which is home to the world's largest Amish settlement. Their Ohio portfolio includes properties like the Meraki House in the town of Dover, which is a doomsday shelter turned sleek retreat nestled in the woods, and their Treehouse Village hubs five treehouses lofted in the sky like the Amazon's Treehouse Lodge in Peru.
With the Tennessee Treebox retreat, the same charm of the Ohio properties will exude through this natural oasis for families, vacationers, and natural explorers. Slide-out beds with mattresses made by Amish craftsmen. Outdoor soaking tubs and outdoor fire pits will continuously keep guests in touch with nature through all hours of the day. The retreat will be a pet-friendly oasis in nature, encouraging each and every member of the family to explore their surroundings. Each touch is added with the goal of creating an environment for relaxation and creation.
The future of sustainable luxury glamping awaits in the Smokies
Pre-booking is available to those who are interested in being some of the very first visitors to stay in this Smoky Mountain treehouse retreat, and TreeBox is also accepting funding to contribute to the buildout of this Tennessee dream set to become reality. Owners Beth and Jerry Hershberger have the designs for the property intricately laid out in between Sevierville and Pigeon Forge, allowing visitors a convenient visit to nearby Dollywood. The process of building out the development will be done using shipping containers and sustainable materials such as wood, steel, and leather that have gone into their Ohio creations.
In totality, Hershbergers' renderings are set to have the retreat a five-story property, adorned with a one-of-a-kind communal rooftop. The top story of this luxurious mountain glamping escape will feature a craft brewery and taco tastings for guests, along with a rooftop swimming pool that jets out of the property with stunning views in each direction. In the retreat's central atrium, there will be natural grass and dangling trees to bring a piece of the outdoors inside making every aspect of the stay an adventure amidst nature.