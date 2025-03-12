Nestled On Virginia's Coast Is An Underrated Town Full Of Art, Charming Shops, And Friendly Vibes

There are plenty of secret artsy havens along the Virginia coast, and while you might be inclined to head out to the Delmarva Peninsula, the western shore of Chesapeake Bay also has a lot to offer. The northern neck of Virginia is the rural peninsula tucked between the mighty Potomac and Rappahannock Rivers on Chesapeake Bay. Its country roads wind through woodlands and farm fields, around estates and into small, picturesque towns. It's a popular getaway for folks from Richmond or the nation's capital, but it's also a delightful place to visit no matter where you're from.

At roughly the center of the peninsula is the winsome town of Kilmarnock. In the early 1700s, the settlement began to form around the crossroads of paths that would eventually become Routes 3 and 200. Several Scotsmen settled the area in the early years, and it ultimately came to be named after Kilmarnock in Scotland. A visit to the Kilmarnock Museum, just north of town on Main Street, gives a glimpse into the area's interesting past.

As enchanting coastal towns go, it's hard to beat this one. While it's located a few miles from the Bay, everything you could want is just a few minutes away by car. Many locals live along the creeks and bays that carve their way deep into the woodlands of the Northern Neck. Marinas and waterfront areas can be found by exploring the side roads and getting off the beaten path. Waterfront dining, fishing and sailing charters, kayak rentals, and beautiful beaches are out there, but you have to go looking.