Nestled On Virginia's Coast Is An Underrated Town Full Of Art, Charming Shops, And Friendly Vibes
There are plenty of secret artsy havens along the Virginia coast, and while you might be inclined to head out to the Delmarva Peninsula, the western shore of Chesapeake Bay also has a lot to offer. The northern neck of Virginia is the rural peninsula tucked between the mighty Potomac and Rappahannock Rivers on Chesapeake Bay. Its country roads wind through woodlands and farm fields, around estates and into small, picturesque towns. It's a popular getaway for folks from Richmond or the nation's capital, but it's also a delightful place to visit no matter where you're from.
At roughly the center of the peninsula is the winsome town of Kilmarnock. In the early 1700s, the settlement began to form around the crossroads of paths that would eventually become Routes 3 and 200. Several Scotsmen settled the area in the early years, and it ultimately came to be named after Kilmarnock in Scotland. A visit to the Kilmarnock Museum, just north of town on Main Street, gives a glimpse into the area's interesting past.
As enchanting coastal towns go, it's hard to beat this one. While it's located a few miles from the Bay, everything you could want is just a few minutes away by car. Many locals live along the creeks and bays that carve their way deep into the woodlands of the Northern Neck. Marinas and waterfront areas can be found by exploring the side roads and getting off the beaten path. Waterfront dining, fishing and sailing charters, kayak rentals, and beautiful beaches are out there, but you have to go looking.
Shops, beaches, and boats in Kilmarnock
Downtown Kilmarnock greets visitors with tidy shops lining Virginia Route 3. Start your journey with a pick-me-up from Front Porch Coffee, then stroll the shops. You'll find antiques, gifts, and nautical décor. Art galleries welcome you to wander, featuring local artists and craftspeople. Be sure to stop by the Rappahannock Art League Art Center, a non-profit gallery that hosts exhibits and offers classes for the community.
Kilmarnock is not a waterfront town, but there are beaches if you know where to look. The inner shores of Chesapeake Bay are home to secret and serene spots of natural beauty. For the best beach walk, head to Hughlett Point Natural Area Preserve, a 15-minute drive north of town. A 5-minute walk from the small parking lot in the woods leads you to a pristine natural beach. The preserve spans more than 200 acres, with a forest path leading to the far end, enabling a fantastic walking circuit. It's a lovely place for a summer dip or to walk the dog.
The town does not lack other diversions either. Known for having the area's best oysters, the nearby Rappahannock River has several waterside eateries to check out. The Colonnade at the Hope and Glory Inn in Irvington has 5 stars on TripAdvisor, while Willaby's Cafe has a beachside, tiki-bar vibe that's popular with the locals. In town, you won't want to miss the local ambiance at Lee's Restaurant, a classic small town diner that's been in business for 80 years. To top it all off, Good Luck Cellars is a nearby winery with live events and music most Fridays.
How to plan a Kilmarnock getaway
The nearest city to the Northern Neck is one of America's oldest cities, Hampton, but if you're arriving by plane, Richmond is more convenient. Both are a 1.5-hour drive away from Kilmarnock along mostly rural 2-lane highways.
If you want to be downtown, the Kilmarnock Inn is the most convenient place to stay. It's within walking distance of the shops and restaurants, but you'll still want to hop in the car to visit the beach or nearby towns. Vacation rentals are available, ranging from waterfront mansions to small homes in the center of town. For the premier experience in the area, check out either the Tides Inn or the Hope and Glory Inn in Irvington. They're only a ten-minute drive from downtown and are both TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice recipients.
The weather is mild along Chesapeake Bay year-round, and tourist season usually runs through summer. It's busiest on holiday weekends when drivers head for the coast. The city hosts the Music on the Half Shell concert series from May to October. July and August are perfect for beach days and time on the boat, but autumn is lovely on the bay, too. It doesn't start to get chilly until November, and snow is unlikely before the New Year, so spending the holidays in Kilmarnock can offer a wonderful escape from the city.