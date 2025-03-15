One Of The World's Oldest Cities Has Trendy Eateries And Eclectic Shops On Lebanon's Mediterranean Coast

Few cities in the world let you sip coffee next to a 7,000-year-old ruin. Byblos, Lebanon, is an icon of the Middle East. While people today flock to the UAE's top tourist attractions for their vacations, there was a time when Lebanon reigned as the ultimate summer destination. The crown jewel of any Lebanese getaway was Byblos. Here, the za'atar man'oushe comes straight out of the oven, the bizreh fish is fried to golden perfection, and the tabbouleh offers that irresistibly refreshing taste of citrusy tradition. All this is best enjoyed with a front-row seat to the Mediterranean Sea.

Byblos has witnessed humanity's earliest footsteps. Once a humble fishing village in Neolithic times, it grew into the cradle of the Phoenician civilization, which completely changed the course of history. Byblos has seen it all — Bronze Age temples, Persian fortresses, Roman routes, Byzantine churches, Crusader citadels, and more. In fact, this is where the Phoenician first alphabet originated, which became a foundation for modern alphabets. No wonder Byblos is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Flying into Lebanon, you'll land at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport. From there, call an Uber and enjoy the 50-minute scenic, coastal drive to one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. A pro tip — don't rely on your card too much. Lebanon operates mostly on a cash-only basis due to hyperinflation.