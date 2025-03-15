One Of The World's Oldest Cities Has Trendy Eateries And Eclectic Shops On Lebanon's Mediterranean Coast
Few cities in the world let you sip coffee next to a 7,000-year-old ruin. Byblos, Lebanon, is an icon of the Middle East. While people today flock to the UAE's top tourist attractions for their vacations, there was a time when Lebanon reigned as the ultimate summer destination. The crown jewel of any Lebanese getaway was Byblos. Here, the za'atar man'oushe comes straight out of the oven, the bizreh fish is fried to golden perfection, and the tabbouleh offers that irresistibly refreshing taste of citrusy tradition. All this is best enjoyed with a front-row seat to the Mediterranean Sea.
Byblos has witnessed humanity's earliest footsteps. Once a humble fishing village in Neolithic times, it grew into the cradle of the Phoenician civilization, which completely changed the course of history. Byblos has seen it all — Bronze Age temples, Persian fortresses, Roman routes, Byzantine churches, Crusader citadels, and more. In fact, this is where the Phoenician first alphabet originated, which became a foundation for modern alphabets. No wonder Byblos is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Flying into Lebanon, you'll land at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport. From there, call an Uber and enjoy the 50-minute scenic, coastal drive to one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. A pro tip — don't rely on your card too much. Lebanon operates mostly on a cash-only basis due to hyperinflation.
Byblos is an open-air museum
With a past as rich as Byblos' — or as the locals call it, Jbeil — this time capsule of a city will show you all kinds of ancient civilizations that left their mark on this coastal town. The Byblos Citadel is where everyone will tell you to visit first. Built by the Crusaders in the 12th century, the citadel once belonged to the powerful Embriaco family. It has seen battles and reconquests, including a dramatic takedown by the legendary Saladin. Today, it's a must-see landmark with panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. You can climb the stone staircase, check out the small museum inside, and let the Mediterranean views and timeworn ruins fill you with awe.
Next, make your way to the Roman Theater of Byblos, a striking, 3rd-century structure. Here, you'll see the remnants of shrines once used to honor the gods and a stage that hosted grand performances. The theater's stone steps and preserved structure make it a prime location to visit. Pay a visit to St. John-Marc Church, too, a Romanesque cathedral with a long and storied past. Constructed in 1115, this church has survived earthquakes, invasions, and even British bombardments. The architectural treasure is home to a sacred, open-air baptistery and a beautiful garden that's ideal for an afternoon under the sun.
The Old Byblos Port is the heart of town. Thought to be the oldest port in the world, it dates back to 3000 BC. This port was once the lifeline for Phoenicians, who used it to export cedar wood, wine, and other goods. Now, you can walk along the waterfront, admire the boats bobbing gently, and get the best sunset views in all of Lebanon.
Take in the sights and enjoy the bites
The Old Souk of Byblos is the perfect place for shopping and tasting local flavors. You'll find an influencer or two snapping away to get that IG shot, so get ready for your own photo op. The market is full of artisan shops selling souvenirs, antiques, and one-of-a-kind crafts. Take a stroll through the narrow streets and check out eclectic shops that sell fossils, jewelry, traditional clothing, and handmade goods. Even if you don't buy anything, the experience itself is worth it. You can also brush up on your bargaining skills while you're at it.
When it comes to restaurants, Lebanese cuisine is packed with delicious options, many of them vegan. You have to try the falafel and muhammara – both are flavorful and meat-free. You can't go without batata harra, as these crispy, spicy potatoes are always on the table. Labneh paired with olives and olive oil is a must-try side dish. If you order shish tawouk, make sure to have it with the creme toum — you'll never look at ranch the same way again. Lamb kofta with hummus is another solid choice.
The options are basically endless, so the best way to sample them all is by ordering mezze, a platter that gives you a little of everything. If you like seafood, order a mix of shrimp, calamari, daily catches like Sultan Ibrahim, and more. Don't skip the bizreh, either — the name for these tiny fried fish nuggets translates into "seed," and like sunflower seeds, you'll be popping one after the other.
Byblos boasts cool waves, warm sun, and pure bliss
Take every chance you get to dive into the Mediterranean — because what's the point if you don't? First up, Jbeil, or Byblos, Public Beach is the spot everyone raves about. With its cool vibes and gorgeous views of the Mediterranean, this is where you kick back and relax. You'll be lounging under colorful umbrellas, sipping on a cold drink, and letting the soft waves wash over you. If swimming isn't doing it for you, try kayaking, paddleboarding, or snorkeling. Not too far away, Bahsa Beach offers a different experience. With pebbles instead of sand, this beach is a little less conventional but just as breathtaking — it's a smart call for those looking to chill out in a less crowded space. Plus, there are all the essentials you need, such as loungers, cafes, and more. Do pack aqua socks for your beach trip if you're planning to wade in.
Looking for something a bit more exclusive? Titanic Beach has you covered. Indulge in seafood barbecue right by the water, or enjoy a romantic dinner as the sun sets. This beach hosts private events and camping opportunities — a perfect option if you've struggled to snag a spot at popular places like Nevada Beach Campground back in America. If you're after peace and tranquility, Bechech Beach — just 5 minutes from Byblos — is a wise move. With fine sands, clear waters, and a calm atmosphere, it's great for swimming, playing volleyball, or simply relaxing under the trees.