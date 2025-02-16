One Of California's Lesser-Known Coastal Towns Offers Stunning Sights, Shopping, And Wine-Tasting

California's legendary Highway 1 has no shortage of well-known towns and beaches, but you'd be doing yourself a disservice if you skipped stopping at its smaller communities, like Aptos, near Santa Cruz along the Central Coast. Just east of the colorful seaside village of Capitola, Aptos is an unincorporated community that's a collection of smaller villages, and it's got everything you'd want in a California getaway: beaches, redwood forests, boutique shopping, and good wine.

One unmissable spot in Aptos is Seacliff State Beach. This popular mile-long stretch of sand beneath wooded bluffs was one of California's first state beaches, and it does get pretty busy on summer weekends. Its most unique site is certainly the wreck of the SS Palo Alto. Known as the Cement Ship, it was built in 1919. World War I ended before the vessel could be put to use, and it ended up anchored off the Seacliff fishing pier in 1929, where it was used for a few years as an amusement attraction, complete with a casino and a restaurant. With the Great Depression, that venture went bust, and the Cement Ship was sold to the California State Parks. Over the years, it has been battered by the wind and waves. While the fishing pier had to be removed after storm damage in 2023, the Cement Ship remains an iconic landmark.

You can expect to see plenty of wildlife here, from brown pelicans flying overhead to harbor seals, sea lions, dolphins, and even whales out in the water. For parking, you need a California state park pass or $10, but it's worth it, especially if you've followed the ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip to make a day of it.