One Of California's Lesser-Known Coastal Towns Offers Stunning Sights, Shopping, And Wine-Tasting
California's legendary Highway 1 has no shortage of well-known towns and beaches, but you'd be doing yourself a disservice if you skipped stopping at its smaller communities, like Aptos, near Santa Cruz along the Central Coast. Just east of the colorful seaside village of Capitola, Aptos is an unincorporated community that's a collection of smaller villages, and it's got everything you'd want in a California getaway: beaches, redwood forests, boutique shopping, and good wine.
One unmissable spot in Aptos is Seacliff State Beach. This popular mile-long stretch of sand beneath wooded bluffs was one of California's first state beaches, and it does get pretty busy on summer weekends. Its most unique site is certainly the wreck of the SS Palo Alto. Known as the Cement Ship, it was built in 1919. World War I ended before the vessel could be put to use, and it ended up anchored off the Seacliff fishing pier in 1929, where it was used for a few years as an amusement attraction, complete with a casino and a restaurant. With the Great Depression, that venture went bust, and the Cement Ship was sold to the California State Parks. Over the years, it has been battered by the wind and waves. While the fishing pier had to be removed after storm damage in 2023, the Cement Ship remains an iconic landmark.
You can expect to see plenty of wildlife here, from brown pelicans flying overhead to harbor seals, sea lions, dolphins, and even whales out in the water. For parking, you need a California state park pass or $10, but it's worth it, especially if you've followed the ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip to make a day of it.
Explore the redwood forest and go shopping for local souvenirs in Aptos
A nature-bound must-visit destination is the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park, located in the mountains just outside Aptos. 10,000 acres of redwood forest await, with 30 miles of hiking and biking trails, as well as plenty of other adventurous options, depending on how much time (and energy) you have. Hike the 10-mile round trip trail to Maple Falls or wander through ancient redwoods on the 1.1-mile Old Growth Loop. As you walk through the towering trees, keep an eye on the forest floor for bright yellow banana slugs. These creatures are hallmarks of the redwood forest and are even behind the name of the mascot for the nearby University of California Santa Cruz. The park does require a day-use fee or a California state park pass.
With all the natural beauty of Aptos, you'll be sure to want to commemorate your time here. That's easy to do with a number of excellent, locally owned shops that go above and beyond traditional souvenir T-shirts and stickers. Magnolia Fine Gifts & Gallery offers clothing, art, and home decor. Warmth Company is a home goods store that also carries jewelry, candles, and smaller items that are easy to pack. If you're a fan of high-end clothing for bargain prices, make sure to visit Jet Set Bohemian, a stylish consignment shop. To take the taste of the Central Coast home, pick up some locally roasted coffee at Cat & Cloud, a favorite local coffee chain, in the heart of Aptos Village, or stop by the beloved Cabrillo farmers' market on Saturday mornings.
Wine tasting in Aptos, featuring wines from the Santa Cruz mountains
California is known for its world-class vineyards, and Aptos has a number of places to sit back and enjoy a glass of wine. Cantine is a cute wine bar in Aptos Village that serves tapas alongside its on-tap wines and bottle options. Across the street is the tasting room for Aptos Vineyard, a boutique winery.
Further up in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Nicholson Vineyard offers tasting flights, which you can pair with cheese and olive plates, as well as tours of the estate. Sante Arcangeli Family Wines also grows some of its grapes in the Santa Cruz Mountains, and you can try the fruits of their labor in their Aptos tasting lounge.
Next door to Sante Arcangeli is Mentone. Opened by Michelin-starred chef David Kinch, it serves a fusion of Italian, French, and Californian cuisine with an emphasis on its pizza. It has an extensive wine list, featuring a wide selection of champagne and other sparkling wines, and it got a Michelin Guide "Bib Gourmand" designation, which means "good quality, good value cooking."
Important tips for your Aptos vacation
Aptos is about a 35-minute drive from the Monterey Regional Airport and about one hour to the San Jose Mineta International Airport (depending on traffic). The Santa Cruz Metro bus system can get you in and around Aptos, but traveling will be easier with a car. Plan to pack your carry-on with light layers; Aptos has a relatively mild climate with cool, rainy winters and dry summers where the temperatures rarely get much over 75 degrees Fahrenheit, and the mornings can be cool and foggy.
For those wanting to stay in Aptos, the Seascape Beach Resort is a 283-room hotel right along the cliffs above the beach, and you can see incredible sunsets from here. The resort has three pools, a golf course, tennis courts, and many other amenities. Seacliff Inn is another good option; it may have fewer bells and whistles than Seascape Beach Resort, but it's well-placed to explore the best the area has to offer. The beds are comfortable, and the rooms are decorated in a coastal chic style.
If you're looking to expand your Aptos vacation with even more fantastic experiences, its location along California's Central Coast means you're spoiled for choice. Wine lovers should check out Carmel, a picturesque, under-the-radar wine destination, about a 45-minute drive south of Aptos. For those on a family trip, you'll want to visit the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, one of the world's best seaside parks, just about 20 minutes away.