Hidden In Utah's Capitol Reef National Park Is A Charming Homestead Known For Fresh Pies And Canyon Views
With its prime spot among some of the most unique landscapes in the American West, Utah boasts five of the nation's 63 national parks. Of these five, Zion and Arches are well-known among seasoned travelers for their supreme views and intricate geological formations. While it doesn't get quite as much attention, Capitol Reef National Park and its impressive red rock scenery are among Utah's most impressive destinations. Like other Utah national parks, Capitol Reef boasts otherworldly vistas of canyons, cliffs, and intricate rock formations that look like something from a sci-fi movie. But unlike other Utah national parks, Capitol Reef also preserves a distinct slice of the region's human history. Nowhere is this on display better than the park's charming Gifford Homestead.
Since the 19th century, the area of Utah that is now Capitol Reef National Park was the settling ground for waves of Mormon pioneers traveling westward. These pioneers left a lingering mark on Capitol Reef's landscape, both figuratively and literally. The Gifford Homestead is one of the best-preserved historical landmarks maintaining the complex human history intertwined with this spectacular natural wonder. But the Gifford Homestead offers much more than historical education and superb views of the surrounding canyons. Visitors can also experience some of the region's tastiest cultural treats, as well.
The Gifford Homestead preserves the traditional comforts of Capitol Reef Country
As a protected natural area, Capitol Reef National Park centers around a striking wrinkle in the Earth's crust known as the Waterpocket Fold. This formation creates a complex terrain defined by canyons, cliffs, buttes, and other prominent rock formations. But despite the broadly inhospitable land, the Waterpocket Fold does have a few fertile spots hidden amid its harsh rocky topography. One of these areas lies along the banks of Fremont River in the park's Fruita district, where a hidden oasis of greenery lies beneath the watchful gaze of towering red mesas. It was here that many of the area's Mormon pioneers settled down to create farms, orchards, and homesteads in the late 19th century.
After the nearby Fruita Schoolhouse (dating back to 1896), the Gifford Homestead is perhaps the best preserved historical remnant of the region's Mormon settlers. The main Gifford House was built in 1908 by a settler named Calvin Pendleton. The Fruita Historic District's 2,700 fruit trees still produce fruit, while the Gifford House serves as a living history museum of the lives and challenges of Capitol Reef's Mormon settlers.
Today, the Capitol Reef Natural History Association and the National Park Service work together to make the Gifford Homestead an educational preserve of the traditional amenities and features of life on a 19th-century Fruita farm. While the historical information and amazing views are worth the stop, the Gifford House's culinary offerings make it stand out. Visitors to the Gifford House can sample delectable pies made with a traditional technique and other baked goods.
The Gifford Homestead is also a gateway to Capitol Reef's top attractions
With delicious pies and charming orchards open for fruit picking, Capitol Reef offers down-home comforts often missing in Utah's rough and rugged national parks. But Capitol Reef is no slouch when it comes to sublime natural scenery. The Gifford Homestead and surrounding Fruita Historic District are top gateways to some of the park's best hiking routes and scenic views.
Fruita contains many superb hiking routes, ranging from short and easy hikes to longer and more challenging treks. No matter the length or difficulty, each trail offers extraordinary views of Capitol Reef's canyons, gorges, and remarkable formations. If you want to experience the region's ancient history, Fruita's incredible Fremont Culture Petroglyph Panel protects petroglyphs carved into the red rocks by Indigenous people in this area over a thousand years ago. If you're staying overnight, the Fruita Campground near the Gifford House is the only developed campground in the entire park, with 71 individual camping sites available for $25 per night.
The Gifford Homestead and Fruita Historic District make perfect items to include on your itinerary for an unforgettable road trip to all five of Utah's national parks. For roadtrippers, Capitol Reef National Park is about 220 miles from Salt Lake City and 327 miles from Las Vegas. The nearby town of Torrey also serves as an excellent gateway to Capitol Reef offering several lodging and dining options. No matter where you're coming from, the Gifford Homestead's magical blend of awe-inspiring nature and traditional comforts may take you to a whole other world entirely.