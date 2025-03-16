This Luxurious, Once-In-A-Lifetime Jet Tour Takes You To Asia's Most Iconic And Breathtaking Sites

If you had a private jet, where would you go? That may seem an impossible dream, but for a few rarefied individuals, flying private has been made more affordable by sharing jets and itineraries. The latest offering is a cross-Asia tour that whisks you from the zen gardens of Kyoto to the volcanoes of Bali. "Designed for people who don't do group travel," says the Remote Lands website travel agency for exclusive luxury journeys in Asia.

Passengers will share a private jet with a maximum of 18 guests and spend several nights at iconic Aman hotels in Kyoto, Shanghai, Palawan, and Bali. The itinerary includes a private audience with a geisha in Kyoto, an exclusive tour with a historian strolling Shanghai's Bund, stargazing off the azure waters of Palawan, and helicoptering over a live volcano in Bali — all for the cool price of $118,888.

That six-digit number may induce sticker shock for many people. However, for a certain economic stratum, that price tag is good value for nearly two weeks of exclusive luxury travel on a private jet. Still not convinced? Let's break it down.