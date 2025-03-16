Rick Steves Has Some Simple Ways For Senior Travelers To Get Sweet Discounts In Europe

Rick Steves recommends long-term trips for adventurous seniors, as travelers may not have time-sensitive responsibilities back home and can take things at a slower pace without being rushed. A great time to visit popular tourist destinations is during the shoulder seasons (spring and fall) when it won't be as crowded and hot. To that end, you may want to explore Europe by train rather than dealing with the hassle of renting a car (plus, some countries have a maximum rental age).

Steves tells us that many rail passes can also save you money. Eurail has a Senior Pass with a 10% discount on fares for those 60 years of age and older. Point-to-point rail tickets may have senior discounts as well, though in some countries, the age qualification may vary. You may also have to purchase a senior card at a local station that is valid for a year in places like the U.K., Spain, Italy, Germany, and Austria. Make sure to compare prices, as sometimes off-peak travel or buying your tickets beforehand might be cheaper than the senior discount. Steves' go-to strategy for cheaper hotel stays in Europe includes asking for senior discounts at both hotels and hostels (you can stay there at any age). Ask about ground floor rooms and whether the accommodations have elevators if you have any mobility issues.

Packing light can also be helpful, especially if you aren't staying in a single place. Pack neutral colors to mix and match. It's worth looking into a lightweight suitcase or backpack. In addition, you should make a packing list of items you can't live without, like medications, glasses, or hearing aids. Steves says to bring extra batteries, as you may not find the right ones in Europe.