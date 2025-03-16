Rick Steves Has Some Simple Ways For Senior Travelers To Get Sweet Discounts In Europe
Getting a chance to discover new places in the world isn't something that's just for the young. In fact, seniors often have more time to get away, especially if they're retired. Travel can be the best secret weapon for longevity, and travel pro Rick Steves has some simple advice for saving money as a senior traveler. On his website, Steves suggests that you look into senior discounts in Europe. He says, "At some sights, senior discounts are reserved for European citizens, but at other sights — and even some events such as concerts — just showing your gray hair or identification can snag you a discount."
That said, Steves recommends asking about a senior discount, even if you don't see one posted. If you're worried about a language barrier, it's worth downloading the Google Translate app and trying it out before your vacation. Steves says to look up what the phrase is for requesting a discount and write it on paper to show the person at the desk. You can also speak into your phone's translation app to immediately change into whichever language you need. The expert notes that in the U.K., you may see them listed as "concessions" or "pensioner's rates."
Rick Steves' senior traveler discount ideas
Rick Steves recommends long-term trips for adventurous seniors, as travelers may not have time-sensitive responsibilities back home and can take things at a slower pace without being rushed. A great time to visit popular tourist destinations is during the shoulder seasons (spring and fall) when it won't be as crowded and hot. To that end, you may want to explore Europe by train rather than dealing with the hassle of renting a car (plus, some countries have a maximum rental age).
Steves tells us that many rail passes can also save you money. Eurail has a Senior Pass with a 10% discount on fares for those 60 years of age and older. Point-to-point rail tickets may have senior discounts as well, though in some countries, the age qualification may vary. You may also have to purchase a senior card at a local station that is valid for a year in places like the U.K., Spain, Italy, Germany, and Austria. Make sure to compare prices, as sometimes off-peak travel or buying your tickets beforehand might be cheaper than the senior discount. Steves' go-to strategy for cheaper hotel stays in Europe includes asking for senior discounts at both hotels and hostels (you can stay there at any age). Ask about ground floor rooms and whether the accommodations have elevators if you have any mobility issues.
Packing light can also be helpful, especially if you aren't staying in a single place. Pack neutral colors to mix and match. It's worth looking into a lightweight suitcase or backpack. In addition, you should make a packing list of items you can't live without, like medications, glasses, or hearing aids. Steves says to bring extra batteries, as you may not find the right ones in Europe.