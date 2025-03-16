Situated In The Heart Of The Smokies Is Tennessee's Second-Tallest Mountain With Unique, Glorious Trails
Nestled on the border between Tennessee and North Carolina — sandwiched by Sevier and Haywood counties — lies Mount Guyot, one of the tallest mountains in the eastern U.S. This impressive 6,621-foot-tall mountain promises hikers and adventurers challenging yet scenic trails leading to high peaks covered with lush spruce and fir forests as well as magnificent views of the Great Smoky Mountains, one of the best national parks on the East Coast.
Mount Guyot is actually the second-tallest mountain in the Smokies, just behind Kuwohi aka Clingman's Dome and closely followed by Tennessee's Mount LeConte. And in spite of the Appalachian Trail coursing through it, Guyot remains a rather isolated and undisturbed place. This makes it a great refuge for local flora and fauna and also a favorite among scientists researching the effects of climate change in the Smoky Mountains.
Those planning on reaching the mountain's summit, however, need to be ready for some bushwacking, as Mount Guyot's trails will suddenly disappear among the wilderness. If you are indeed ready to take on this unforgettable adventure, the nearest airport to the Smokies and Mount Guyot is the McGhee Tyson Airport, just 13 miles south of Knoxville.
The many beautiful trails that surround Mount Guyot
Six trails run through Mount Guyot. Due to changing weather conditions and other factors, these trails can be unexpectedly and temporarily closed. Please refer to the National Park Service website and other sources like AllTrails for recent updates.
Some of the best hikes up the mountain are multi-day affairs. Your hike around Mount Guyot can start on the Appalachian Trail near Gatlinburg, Tennessee — one of the most fun and unique towns in the U.S. — and head toward Davenport Gap, where backpacking along the trail is allowed year-round for thru-hikers. This is a difficult, multiday hike that spans more than 30 miles one-way. Another hike on the AT takes you from Mount Cammerer to Kuwohi starting near Cosby in Tennessee. This is another difficult trail, stretching for approximately 35 miles. Lastly, the Maddron Bald trail, also originating near Gatlinburg, will take you on a 23-mile out-and-back hike through lush forests leading to Mount Guyot's summit. One of the reasons Guyot is less popular than other Smoky Mountains hikes is that you can't reach the summit in a single hike that takes only a few hours.
It's not all multi-day trails, though. Easier trails around Mount Guyot include the 1.3-mile Cosby Nature Trail, which doesn't climb the mountain but offers a pleasant loop around it. The 4.5-mile Hen Wallow Falls trail leads to some gorgeous waterfalls, though it also doesn't scale the mountain. Also at the parking lot is the trailhead for the 10-mile Snake Den Ridge Trail, which links up to the Balsam County Figure 8 trail that heads up to Guyot's summit for a full-day hike (though a bushwhacking hike is needed to reach the summit). The Benton MacKaye Trail will bring you close to wildlife such as black bears, while the Tricorner Knob Area on the Appalachian Trail also leads to Mount Guyot's summit.
Where to relax after hiking to and around Mount Guyot
Camping at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park — and near Mount Guyot — is indeed possible. Campgrounds are only available starting in the spring, with some sites charging a small fee varying from $15 to $25. However, check the National Parks Service website, as the campgrounds nearest to the mountain — such as the Cosby campground, the Cosby Knob Shelter, and the Tricorner Knob and Laurel Gap Shelter — sometimes close in the off-season.
Instead, the best way to recharge after the strenuous hikes around Mount Guyot would stopping by some of the restaurants near Gatlinburg and Cosby. Recommendations in Gatlinburg include the Log Cabin Pancake House, The Park Grill — located close to the Smokies and serving fresh salads and delicious steaks — and the Ole Smoky Tennessee Distillery, which offers refreshing drinks. Stock up on provisions in Gatlinburg before embarking on your trail.
A great restaurant in Cosby is Carver's Applehouse Orchard & Restaurant, where you can indulge in some freshly cooked catfish, chicken pot pie, or fried apple pie. Cosby is also a great stop for tasting Tennessee's famous moonshine. You can do so at local distilleries like the Adventure Distilling Co. Once the Cosby Campground and Nature Trail re-open, you can stop by the Cosby Picnic Area to calmly enjoy a nice lunch surrounded by the glorious Great Smoky Mountains.