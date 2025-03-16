Situated In The Heart Of The Smokies Is Tennessee's Second-Tallest Mountain With Unique, Glorious Trails

Six trails run through Mount Guyot. Due to changing weather conditions and other factors, these trails can be unexpectedly and temporarily closed. Please refer to the National Park Service website and other sources like AllTrails for recent updates.

Some of the best hikes up the mountain are multi-day affairs. Your hike around Mount Guyot can start on the Appalachian Trail near Gatlinburg, Tennessee — one of the most fun and unique towns in the U.S. — and head toward Davenport Gap, where backpacking along the trail is allowed year-round for thru-hikers. This is a difficult, multiday hike that spans more than 30 miles one-way. Another hike on the AT takes you from Mount Cammerer to Kuwohi starting near Cosby in Tennessee. This is another difficult trail, stretching for approximately 35 miles. Lastly, the Maddron Bald trail, also originating near Gatlinburg, will take you on a 23-mile out-and-back hike through lush forests leading to Mount Guyot's summit. One of the reasons Guyot is less popular than other Smoky Mountains hikes is that you can't reach the summit in a single hike that takes only a few hours.

It's not all multi-day trails, though. Easier trails around Mount Guyot include the 1.3-mile Cosby Nature Trail, which doesn't climb the mountain but offers a pleasant loop around it. The 4.5-mile Hen Wallow Falls trail leads to some gorgeous waterfalls, though it also doesn't scale the mountain. Also at the parking lot is the trailhead for the 10-mile Snake Den Ridge Trail, which links up to the Balsam County Figure 8 trail that heads up to Guyot's summit for a full-day hike (though a bushwhacking hike is needed to reach the summit). The Benton MacKaye Trail will bring you close to wildlife such as black bears, while the Tricorner Knob Area on the Appalachian Trail also leads to Mount Guyot's summit.