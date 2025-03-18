The Underrated Chicago Neighborhood Where Vintage Mansions And Trendy Breweries Coexist

Illinois has never had to shout about its string of cool things to do and cool places to do them in. From lesser-visited cities with eccentric shops and hard-to-ignore squirrels to lakeside neighborhoods that bring out your inner artist, you're always in close proximity to something unthinkably different. As you can imagine, the Windy City is no exception. And when it comes to vintage style house spotting, retro hang outs, and breweries that ooze cool, Old Irving Park absolutely takes the prize.

The buzz around Old Irving Park started to rise in the 1980s after a period of quiet following the Great Depression. As a neighborhood within the wider Irving Park community born between farming communities, this corner of Chicago offers the best of both worlds: suburban living with a growing number of exciting spaces to wander and slowly discover. Old Irving Park sits in the center of some exciting Chicagoan neighborhoods, with Montrose above it, Addison below it, Pulaski Avenue to the east, and the Milwaukee Road Railway to the west.

The nearest international airport is Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) which is about a 15-minute drive away. You can also use public transport by taking the Chicago Transit (CTA), which will get you into Irving Park-Blue in about the same amount of time. Midway International Airport (MDW) is roughly a 30-minute drive away. Once you arrive, walking the neighborhood is the best way to take in the historic architecture and trendy vibes. Even while underrated, this neighborhood draws in travelers with a love for elaborate homes from the past and craft beer far and wide.