A Coastal Virginia County On Chesapeake Bay Is Packed With History, Art, And Miles Of Beautiful Beaches

Virginia's Middle Peninsula is tucked quietly between its famous neighbors, the Northern Neck and Virginia Peninsula. While you may have driven down U.S. Highway 17 and passed through Gloucester, there's much more to discover in this area. Three coastal counties occupy the eastern tip of the Middle Peninsula: Gloucester, Middlesex, and Mathews. Of the three, Mathews is the one with the most beach frontage on Chesapeake Bay.

The area is rural, with farm fields and winding two-lane county roads. But that doesn't mean there aren't charming diversions for any visitor, from wineries, antiquing, and art gallery hopping to sandy beaches and boating adventures. Along with even more charming coastal towns like Kilmarnock on the Northern Neck, this part of Virginia offers some incredible getaway opportunities.

Mathews County was known as Kingston Parish as far back as 1651 but didn't officially separate from neighboring Gloucester County until 1791. Much of the area's early history comes from shipbuilding. But, like many Chesapeake Bay communities, the towns here are fishing villages at heart. Fresh-off-the-boat oysters, crabs, and fish are never far at hand in the Middle Peninsula.