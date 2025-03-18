The Unexpected Safety Reason Airline Pilots Avoid Eating The Same Meal On A Flight

While most passengers are prepared for the food to be less than tasty, what you may not realize is indulging in that 30,000-foot offering is not just potentially unpleasant, but also risky. Unsettling details about the safety of your in-flight meal include issues with temperature regulation and cross-contamination, among myriad other possible problems. To put it simply, in-flight meals go on quite a journey of their own before reaching your tray table, and there's a lot that can go wrong. For this reason, if you have severe allergies, it's best to bring your own food onto planes rather than put your life in the hands of reheated airline food.

From preparation and packaging in a separate facility to transport to the tarmac and eventually the airplane galley, in-flight offerings must be carefully regulated for appropriate temperature storage and sanitation procedures. The wrinkle is that these practices are only evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration once every few years. This means unsafe conditions could potentially slip through the cracks for many months on end, and even when they're identified, penalties are often not imposed.

In 2019, NBC News reported that listeria, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to death in extreme cases, was found by the FDA in the catering facilities of both Flying Food Group and LSG Sky Chefs. Those companies represent two out of the three major companies dominating the airline catering market. The main problem with tracking food poisoning on airplanes is that depending upon the type of contamination, symptoms can take from hours to days to present. Passengers disperse, and related cases of illness may not be recorded as such. All things considered, it may be wise to heed the advice of flight attendants who recommend eating before you board your flight.