Montana's Rockies Hide A Historic Ranch With Rustic Luxury Just Outside Yellowstone National Park
Montana's spectacular natural beauty, from snow-capped mountains to cerulean glacier lakes, draws travelers year round for endless outdoor adventures. Located just outside the ski resort town of Big Sky lies Lone Mountain Ranch, the ideal base for in-the-know travelers who want to immerse in nature without sacrificing any luxuries. The former cattle ranch, which was established in 1915, boasts 25 log cabins, as well as an excellent restaurant, bars, and a full slate of activities in both winter and summer. The ranch's proximity to the ski slopes of Big Sky Resort and the majestic landscapes of Yellowstone National Park ensure thrills and panoramic vistas at every turn. Here there is a true sense of place, with charming cabins decorated with wood stoves and antler chandeliers, and unique dining experiences, such as snowy sleigh rides to dinner in the winter and bountiful outdoor BBQs come summer. While Montana has many dude ranches where you can live out your ultimate Western lifestyle, Lone Mountain Ranch's family-friendly atmosphere and all-inclusive packages makes this a beloved hideaway that welcomes return guests year after year.
Lone Mountain Ranch is located about six miles from the mountain village of Big Sky, which brims with shops and restaurants. The ranch is an hour's drive from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Bozeman, which is Montana's best college town. The airport receives direct flights from many major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. Lone Mountain Ranch's winter season runs from December to April and the summer season is May to October.
Staying at Lone Mountain Ranch
Once a working cattle ranch, the 150-acre property features 25 accommodations, ranging from one-bedroom cabins to six-bedroom houses. Couples and honeymooners will adore the intimately sized one-bedroom cabins with timber log walls, cozy wood stoves, private patios, and local touches, from antler chandeliers to woven multicolored quilts. The larger multi-bedroom homes have additional amenities such as spacious living rooms anchored by a fireplace, private hot tubs, and incredible views of Lone Peak. A particularly special cabin is the B-K, which was originally built in 1936 and was once a schoolhouse, but has been beautifully renovated as a three-bedroom homestead. Set right next to the tranquil North Fork Creek, B-K is a historic homage to the early beginnings of Lone Mountain Ranch.
The ease of the resort is its all-inclusive nature, which includes three meals. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner is served at the Ranch's acclaimed Horn & Cantle Restaurant, famous for its hearty Montana specialties. Housed in a cathedral height log cabin dining room, Horn & Cantle is arguably Big Sky's hardest reservation. Menu staples include elk meatballs, bison short rib, and shared fondue. There is also the H&C Saloon at the restaurant, where guests can enjoy apres-ski snacks or nightcaps. Special dining experiences abound at the ranch, from a horse-drawn sleigh ride to a cozy cabin in winter to Sunday night BBQ in summer followed by campfire s'mores. Adults guests can retreat post-dinner to the Auric Room,a chic Western-style speakeasy for creative cocktails, fine wines, and indulgent bites like caviar service and wagyu beef.
Winter at Lone Mountain Ranch
The winter season is an enchanting time to visit Montana, as ample snowfall transforms the landscape into a winter wonderland in the shadow of the lofty Rocky Mountains. Skiing is one of the best things to do in Montana, and Lone Mountain Ranch is just a 10-minute drive from the base of Big Sky Resort. Considered one of the top ski resorts in the country, Big Sky boasts nearly 6,000 acres of skiable terrain and an enviable average of 400 inches of snowfall per season. Both beginners and experts will be thrilled with over 300 runs that cater to all abilities between late November and late April. The ranch can arrange ski rentals on property and will shuttle you to the slopes.
Lone Mountain Ranch is a Nordic skier's paradise with 50 miles of woodland trails and is considered the top cross-country trail system in the country. The cabins are ski in/ski out by Nordic skis, and equipment is included in the winter package, as well as a 90-minute group lesson. Snowshoeing is also available along beautiful groomed trails that wind through the picturesque property. Other adventurous winter pursuits include dog-sledding, snowmobiling, and ice climbing. And after an action-packed day on Big Sky's slopes or Lone Mountain's trails, you can retreat to the ranch for cozy meals by the fire or a sleigh ride through the snow to North Fork Cabin.
Summer at Lone Mountain Ranch
The rugged beauty of the Wild West is on display during the summer months in Montana, where bright blue glacial lakes and panoramic alpine views are guaranteed. In this magnificent wilderness, adventures abound that are part of the all-inclusive summer package. You can head out on horseback riding trips or go fly-fishing on the ranch's shores of the Gallatin River. The stunning region also boasts excellent hiking, from easy nature walks to challenging mountain treks. Other exciting activities include whitewater rafting, canoeing, hot air ballooning, and helicopter tours. On property, the ranch also offers archery, ropes courses, and youth adventure programs for children between 3 and 14. "We did many horse riding hacks in the surrounding landscape and created an itinerary that included novel activities like axe throwing and archery which were fun," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Sitting on the porch of our cabin passing time was very relaxing and the whole atmosphere was soothing."
Lone Mountain Ranch is just 18 miles from the border of Yellowstone National Park, the legendary 2.2 million-acre preserve that is home to the Old Faithful geyser and turquoise-hued hot springs. The ranch's expert guides can curate a Yellowstone experience for you depending on your interests, from wildlife photography to hiking and fishing. Back at the ranch, don't miss the weekly Tuesday night rodeo and concert held between June and September. Delicious Montana specialties and drinks are served as guests watch the rodeo competitions, a Wild West tradition.