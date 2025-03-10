Montana's Rockies Hide A Historic Ranch With Rustic Luxury Just Outside Yellowstone National Park

Montana's spectacular natural beauty, from snow-capped mountains to cerulean glacier lakes, draws travelers year round for endless outdoor adventures. Located just outside the ski resort town of Big Sky lies Lone Mountain Ranch, the ideal base for in-the-know travelers who want to immerse in nature without sacrificing any luxuries. The former cattle ranch, which was established in 1915, boasts 25 log cabins, as well as an excellent restaurant, bars, and a full slate of activities in both winter and summer. The ranch's proximity to the ski slopes of Big Sky Resort and the majestic landscapes of Yellowstone National Park ensure thrills and panoramic vistas at every turn. Here there is a true sense of place, with charming cabins decorated with wood stoves and antler chandeliers, and unique dining experiences, such as snowy sleigh rides to dinner in the winter and bountiful outdoor BBQs come summer. While Montana has many dude ranches where you can live out your ultimate Western lifestyle, Lone Mountain Ranch's family-friendly atmosphere and all-inclusive packages makes this a beloved hideaway that welcomes return guests year after year.

Lone Mountain Ranch is located about six miles from the mountain village of Big Sky, which brims with shops and restaurants. The ranch is an hour's drive from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Bozeman, which is Montana's best college town. The airport receives direct flights from many major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. Lone Mountain Ranch's winter season runs from December to April and the summer season is May to October.