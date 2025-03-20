Chicago's Chic Gold Coast Hotel Offers Sweeping Lake Michigan Views And Gourmet Rooftop Cocktails
Chicago's exclusive Gold Coast neighborhood, just north of downtown, is home to elegant brownstones, boutiques, and some of the city's most iconic sights, including Oak Street Beach, one of the best beaches in the Midwest. Steps from Lake Michigan, the area offers a perfect blend of waterfront relaxation and urban vibrancy. It's also home to Chicago's most famous alley, paved entirely with wood blocks. This mix of old and new is part of what makes the Gold Coast so special. And if you're looking to stay in the heart of it, the Viceroy Chicago puts you right in the center of the action in a stay that reflects the neighborhood's palette.
Viceroy Hotels is a globally recognized luxury brand, known for its high-end service and designs that reflect each destination. The 18-story Viceroy Chicago, which opened in 2017, is no exception. Despite being a relatively new addition to the city's skyline, the hotel carries some interesting history: Its lower facade is a preserved section of the 1920s-era Cedar Hotel, which once stood on the property. The contrast between historic brickwork and sleek modern glass continues inside, where you'll find both 1920s-themed furnishings and modern touches like Nespresso machines and a rooftop pool with stunning city views.
Classic architecture and modern comforts at the Viceroy Chicago
The first thing you'll notice when arriving at the Viceroy Chicago is its striking architecture. The lower four stories showcase the carefully reconstructed facade of the original 1922 Cedar Hotel, with each brick reassembled to preserve it. Rising from this historic base is a shimmering glass tower, its angular folds inspired by the geometric argyle patterns in the original brickwork. Inside, the hotel boasts 180 guest rooms. There's a rooftop terrace above the fourth floor — where the old facade gives way to the glass — and there's a rooftop pool and bar higher up on the 18th floor.
The Viceroy's rooms are just as impressive as its exterior. The hotel holds a 19.5 out of 20 rating on Michelin, with guests raving about its location, skyline views, and Art Deco interiors. Expect floor-to-ceiling windows, rich black and gold accents, and gilded headboards. The bathrooms are also noteworthy, featuring rain showers and luxury bath products, while suites offer separate soaking tubs. The hotel also offers thoughtfully designed rooms for those requiring ADA-accessible accommodations. Rates start around $250 per night, with prices climbing for more spacious suites and premium lake-view rooms.
Getting to the Viceroy Chicago and what's included with your stay
All guests at the Viceroy Chicago have access to one of the most sought-after spots in the city: the rooftop Pandan lounge and bar. This 4.9-star OpenTable-rated hot spot specializes in South Asian flavors, with a focus on Filipino cuisine — think crispy pork lumpia, lobster dumplings in coconut curry, and gourmet cocktails infused with cardamom and violet liqueur. Whether you're sitting poolside on the terrace or indoors by the massive windows, you'll get breathtaking views of Lake Michigan and the city skyline. If you're in the mood for a more grounded experience, the hotel's Somerset restaurant offers a menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes like house-made breads, ricotta cavatelli with duck sauce, and grilled lobster. Guests can also take advantage of the hotel's fitness center and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi.
If you're flying into O'Hare International Airport, expect a 30-minute drive or a bit over an hour via public transit. For those coming from Midway Airport, the trip takes around 25 minutes by car or 55 minutes by train. If you're driving, the hotel offers complimentary valet parking, but for those who prefer to use Chicago's well-connected transit system, the Clark/Division station on Chicago's Red Line is just a five-minute walk away. And if you're new to the city's subway system, here's a tip: Avoid crowding around the doors — it's one of the unwritten rules to know before visiting Chicago.