Chicago's Chic Gold Coast Hotel Offers Sweeping Lake Michigan Views And Gourmet Rooftop Cocktails

Chicago's exclusive Gold Coast neighborhood, just north of downtown, is home to elegant brownstones, boutiques, and some of the city's most iconic sights, including Oak Street Beach, one of the best beaches in the Midwest. Steps from Lake Michigan, the area offers a perfect blend of waterfront relaxation and urban vibrancy. It's also home to Chicago's most famous alley, paved entirely with wood blocks. This mix of old and new is part of what makes the Gold Coast so special. And if you're looking to stay in the heart of it, the Viceroy Chicago puts you right in the center of the action in a stay that reflects the neighborhood's palette.

Viceroy Hotels is a globally recognized luxury brand, known for its high-end service and designs that reflect each destination. The 18-story Viceroy Chicago, which opened in 2017, is no exception. Despite being a relatively new addition to the city's skyline, the hotel carries some interesting history: Its lower facade is a preserved section of the 1920s-era Cedar Hotel, which once stood on the property. The contrast between historic brickwork and sleek modern glass continues inside, where you'll find both 1920s-themed furnishings and modern touches like Nespresso machines and a rooftop pool with stunning city views.