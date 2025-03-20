This Flight Route In Western America Gave Travelers The Wildest Turbulence In 2024
More Americans are embracing train travel as the ideal way to get around, but there's no denying that flying is still the fastest and most convenient option. And despite the occasional headline-grabbing horror story, air travel remains one of the safest forms of transportation. But safe doesn't mean smooth, and if you've ever been on a flight that felt like a roller coaster, you know turbulence is very much a thing. Some flights, though, are especially bumpy — so much so that turbulence-tracking company Turbli has officially ranked the worst offenders of 2024. And the most stomach-churning route in the U.S.? That honor goes to the Albuquerque to Denver flight path, which leads the pack with an eddy dissipation rate (EDR) of 17.751.
Now, if you compare that to the most turbulent flight in the world — Mendoza to Santiago, which clocks in at a gnarly 24.684 EDR — the ABQ to DEN route suddenly doesn't seem that bad. But even a little mid-air tossing can be enough to make you wish you were back on land. In second and third place are Denver to Jackson (17.454 EDR) and Jackson to Salt Lake City (17.419 EDR). For context, turbulence between 40 and 60 EDR is classified as "strong," and anything hitting 80 to 100 is considered "extreme." So, while these flights won't send you into freefall, they're definitely not the smoothest rides in the sky.
Turbli doesn't explain why these routes are so turbulent, but Dr. Guido Carim Jr. of Griffith Aviation told The Guardian that flights over mountains tend to be extra shaky. Given that ABQ to DEN crosses the Rockies, it makes sense — just maybe skip the coffee before takeoff.
How to survive a particularly bumpy flight
Bad news: Flights are only getting bumpier, and that's largely due to climate change. The good news: There are plenty of ways to endure — or even dodge — a particularly rough ride. If you're an anxious flyer but can't avoid the routes on Turbli's turbulence list, timing is everything. Your best bet is to book flights scheduled for late nights or early mornings when the winds are calmer. Where you sit also matters — aim for a spot near the wings, reportedly the most stable area on the plane. And if you'd rather not be caught off guard, apps like Flying Calmly are a game-changer for nervous flyers, as they can help predict turbulence intensity based on weather data. That way, you can at least you know what you're getting into before you board.
But the single best thing you can do? Stay seated and keep your seatbelt fastened the entire flight — not just when the seatbelt sign is on. "If you stay fastened you're far less likely to incur an injury," Thomas Guinn, a professor of applied aviation sciences at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, told The New York Times. Meanwhile, Paul Williams, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading in England, warned that when turbulence is extra intense, the plane can move up and down with more force than gravity can hold you in place. "What that means is that if you're not seat belted, by definition, you'll become a projectile, you're a catapult, you will lift up out of your seat," he explained.
Turbulence may be an unavoidable part of flying, but a little preparation can make all the difference in staying safe and comfortable. When you're well prepped, you can ride out even the bumpiest flights with minimal stress.