This Flight Route In Western America Gave Travelers The Wildest Turbulence In 2024

More Americans are embracing train travel as the ideal way to get around, but there's no denying that flying is still the fastest and most convenient option. And despite the occasional headline-grabbing horror story, air travel remains one of the safest forms of transportation. But safe doesn't mean smooth, and if you've ever been on a flight that felt like a roller coaster, you know turbulence is very much a thing. Some flights, though, are especially bumpy — so much so that turbulence-tracking company Turbli has officially ranked the worst offenders of 2024. And the most stomach-churning route in the U.S.? That honor goes to the Albuquerque to Denver flight path, which leads the pack with an eddy dissipation rate (EDR) of 17.751.

Now, if you compare that to the most turbulent flight in the world — Mendoza to Santiago, which clocks in at a gnarly 24.684 EDR — the ABQ to DEN route suddenly doesn't seem that bad. But even a little mid-air tossing can be enough to make you wish you were back on land. In second and third place are Denver to Jackson (17.454 EDR) and Jackson to Salt Lake City (17.419 EDR). For context, turbulence between 40 and 60 EDR is classified as "strong," and anything hitting 80 to 100 is considered "extreme." So, while these flights won't send you into freefall, they're definitely not the smoothest rides in the sky.

Turbli doesn't explain why these routes are so turbulent, but Dr. Guido Carim Jr. of Griffith Aviation told The Guardian that flights over mountains tend to be extra shaky. Given that ABQ to DEN crosses the Rockies, it makes sense — just maybe skip the coffee before takeoff.