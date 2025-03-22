One Of Australia's Most Underrated Destinations Is A Tropical Peninsula Full Of Pristine Beaches And Reefs

When you visit Australia, you'll have access to some of the best beaches in the country, and absolutely must experience the Great Barrier Reef. However, planning a trip to Oceania can be overwhelming since Australia is huge. A good strategy is to make Queensland your base. It's one of the country's top coastal vacation destinations, with plenty of access to stunning islands and reef adventures. You can even skip the overcrowded tourist attractions and head to places like the Keppel Islands, a wildly underrated Great Barrier Reef archipelago. And if you're really after a hidden gem, Cape York Peninsula is the place to go.

Situated at the far northern tip of Queensland, this paradise isn't exactly unknown among locals — but while most tourists are flocking to Sydney and Melbourne, you'll be giving everyone else serious FOMO. Cape York is full of untouched beaches, rugged national parks, and, of course, prime access to the coral reefs that make Australia a bucket-list getaway.

Plan your Cape York trip between June and October when the weather is dry, and the roads are actually passable. Outside this period, heavy rains and flood tracks can make travel impossible. Expect little to no phone reception — Telstra is your only option for a weak 3G signal. Instead, a UHF radio is more reliable. Fly into Cooktown — your Cape York base — rent a four-wheeler (with a snorkel kit and solid suspension), and gear up for an epic off-road journey in the wilderness of Australia.