Tucked Away On The California Coast Is A Luxurious Resort That Feels Like A Secret Piece Of Tuscany

With towering redwoods, rugged cliffs, and palm trees, the Golden State's 840 miles of coastline is an alluring draw to its over 250 million annual visitors. You can explore much of California's striking coast on a beach and city filled road trip down the Highway 1, known as the Pacific Coast Highway. As you reach Orange County's Newport Coast on the southern half, you'll find destinations reminiscent of European villages, such as Corona Del Mar, an underrated seaside village with postcard-worthy views like Portugal's Algarve. Just down the coast along Newport Beach, the Resort at Pelican Hill offers guests a luxury experience with Tuscan vibes and a Mediterranean-like escape.

The Resort at Pelican Hill is tucked into a quiet haven on 504 acres with over 1,100 trees, including a grove of fig trees, cypress trees, and 100-year-old olive trees as well as 45-foot-tall Canary palm trees, chosen to create the feeling of having been transported to Tuscany. You'll see and feel the Italian influence in the resort's architectural design, which was modeled after the style of Andrea Palladio, a 16th-century Italian architect. This style was achieved by design teams, who implemented details such as the hand cut Italian limestone for the fireplaces and herring-bone design brick plazas and walkways (similar to a main square in Siena, Italy) as well as lighting, moldings, and doors and windows designed by specialty craftsmen.

If a trip to the Italian countryside isn't in your travel plans, you'll get the next best thing with a visit to this Marriott-operated resort, less than 20 minutes from Orange County's John Wayne Airport. The luxury vacation experience will begin as you walk through the domed Rotunda with Roman style columns of the main reception building, and continue with first-class dining, the Coliseum Pool, spa services, and a 36-hole golf course, complete with Pacific Ocean views.