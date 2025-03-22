Tucked Away On The California Coast Is A Luxurious Resort That Feels Like A Secret Piece Of Tuscany
With towering redwoods, rugged cliffs, and palm trees, the Golden State's 840 miles of coastline is an alluring draw to its over 250 million annual visitors. You can explore much of California's striking coast on a beach and city filled road trip down the Highway 1, known as the Pacific Coast Highway. As you reach Orange County's Newport Coast on the southern half, you'll find destinations reminiscent of European villages, such as Corona Del Mar, an underrated seaside village with postcard-worthy views like Portugal's Algarve. Just down the coast along Newport Beach, the Resort at Pelican Hill offers guests a luxury experience with Tuscan vibes and a Mediterranean-like escape.
The Resort at Pelican Hill is tucked into a quiet haven on 504 acres with over 1,100 trees, including a grove of fig trees, cypress trees, and 100-year-old olive trees as well as 45-foot-tall Canary palm trees, chosen to create the feeling of having been transported to Tuscany. You'll see and feel the Italian influence in the resort's architectural design, which was modeled after the style of Andrea Palladio, a 16th-century Italian architect. This style was achieved by design teams, who implemented details such as the hand cut Italian limestone for the fireplaces and herring-bone design brick plazas and walkways (similar to a main square in Siena, Italy) as well as lighting, moldings, and doors and windows designed by specialty craftsmen.
If a trip to the Italian countryside isn't in your travel plans, you'll get the next best thing with a visit to this Marriott-operated resort, less than 20 minutes from Orange County's John Wayne Airport. The luxury vacation experience will begin as you walk through the domed Rotunda with Roman style columns of the main reception building, and continue with first-class dining, the Coliseum Pool, spa services, and a 36-hole golf course, complete with Pacific Ocean views.
Getting to know the Resort at Pelican Hill
Luxury amenities and Italian style are ever present throughout the 332 rooms on the expansive property, and with the smallest room at 847 square feet, there's plenty of space to relax. The resort contains 204 bungalow guest rooms and suites which range from 847 to 1,634 square feet and allow guests to take in ocean views from a private terrace and relax in rooms with marble soaking bathtubs, wood beam ceilings, and cozy fireplaces.
For the ultimate luxury, there are 128 villas on the property located in a gated section of the resort. These villas are ideal for families and groups. They come in two, three, or four-bedroom options and are 2,193 to 3,581 square feet in size, complete with kitchen and dining areas, large flat screen televisions, and private garages. Each villa includes a 24-hour butler, pre planning by a villa coordinator, and meals made by renowned chefs. Villa guests also receive access to a private 10,000-square-foot clubhouse and pool and private cabanas and dining areas.
The resort's crown jewel is arguably the Coliseum Pool, considered one of the world's largest circular pools at 136 feet across. Modeled after Italy's famed Coliseum, the Italian theme is present with its Roman style arches, columns, multilevel decks, and the staggering more-than one million glass mosaic tiles that make up its blue tinted floor. Enjoy stellar views from the edge of the chemical-free saltwater pool along with a choice of 18 private 170-square-foot cabanas. You can dine or sip on a cocktail from the poolside Coliseum Pool and Grill. The restaurant also features an American-style menu, dedicated kids' menu, indoor and outdoor seating, along with beverages.
Experience dining, spa services, and golf at the Resort at Pelican Hill
The resort at Pelican Hill offers world-class dining, spa and wellness, and other activities within its grounds. The Great Room, located inside the main lobby building, has excellent ocean views and is a happy hour destination for drinks, tapas, and desserts. The Pelican Grill & Bar is an upscale lunch and dinner option featuring an ocean view terrace, lounge, and chef-curated wine and food pairings. Caffè & Market is the best spot for casual and take away options. Of course, in-room dining service is also available.
The Spa at Pelican Hill features 22 treatment rooms in its expansive wellness area which guests enter through a Palladian rotunda. The spa hosts a variety of weekly fitness classes, including sunrise bootcamp, stand up paddle board yoga, and pilates along with personal training options. Non guests can also purchase a spa day pass, offering use of the spa, fitness classes, and pool with a $350 minimum spend, making this another resort in which you can book a "daycation" without spending the night. Guests who want to hit the greens can do so at either the Ocean North or Ocean South. Both are 18-hole courses located within the Pelican Hill Golf Club's 400 acres. It's here you'll also find Italian-themed coffee bar, Caffè II, featuring breakfast, lunch, pastries, and beverage options.
Surrounding the resort property is 50,000 acres of protected green space, including the Crystal Cove State Park, which is a mile walk from the resort. Here you can take in some of Orange County's most beautiful beaches and partake in swimming, surfing, diving, or exploring tide pools at low tide. There are also 18 miles of hiking trails, including the 5-mile Moro Canyon Loop trail, which offers stellar views.