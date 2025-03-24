This Quiet, Mountainous Corner Of Japan Is Full Of Traditional Festivals And Delicious Cuisine

Japan is one of the world's top travel destinations — and for good reason. Whether it's your first or 50th time visiting Japan, you will likely find yourself experiencing something new in one of the world's most mysterious and unique places. However, if you want to get away from the maddening crowds of Kyoto and Tokyo and turn a tourist hotspot into an authentic experience, head north to the Akita Prefecture in the Tohoku region of Honshu, Japan's main island.

Akita is well known in the West as the origin of the Akita Inu dog breed. Even though Akita has a museum fully dedicated to the cute animal and proudly features Hachiko, the beloved pooch who patiently and loyally waited for his master at Shibuya Station, throughout the prefecture, visiting the region will give you a sense of traditional Japan. This sparsely populated corner of Japan is more rustic, making it a gem for travelers looking to get outside and explore (though you might want to bundle up in winter).

Four hours after leaving Tokyo, the Akita Shinkansen bullet train pulls into Akita Station, the prefecture's main rail and bus hub in downtown Akita City. Modern-day Akita City was built around a castle constructed by the Satake clan after Satake Yoshinobu was banished to Akita in the early 1600s by the Tokugawa Shogunate. Today, you can visit the Akita Castle ruins in Senshu Park, just a 10-minute walk from the station.