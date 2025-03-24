This Quiet, Mountainous Corner Of Japan Is Full Of Traditional Festivals And Delicious Cuisine
Japan is one of the world's top travel destinations — and for good reason. Whether it's your first or 50th time visiting Japan, you will likely find yourself experiencing something new in one of the world's most mysterious and unique places. However, if you want to get away from the maddening crowds of Kyoto and Tokyo and turn a tourist hotspot into an authentic experience, head north to the Akita Prefecture in the Tohoku region of Honshu, Japan's main island.
Akita is well known in the West as the origin of the Akita Inu dog breed. Even though Akita has a museum fully dedicated to the cute animal and proudly features Hachiko, the beloved pooch who patiently and loyally waited for his master at Shibuya Station, throughout the prefecture, visiting the region will give you a sense of traditional Japan. This sparsely populated corner of Japan is more rustic, making it a gem for travelers looking to get outside and explore (though you might want to bundle up in winter).
Four hours after leaving Tokyo, the Akita Shinkansen bullet train pulls into Akita Station, the prefecture's main rail and bus hub in downtown Akita City. Modern-day Akita City was built around a castle constructed by the Satake clan after Satake Yoshinobu was banished to Akita in the early 1600s by the Tokugawa Shogunate. Today, you can visit the Akita Castle ruins in Senshu Park, just a 10-minute walk from the station.
Akita's one-of-a-kind festivals
Akita's small cities host festivals year-round, celebrating the changing seasons. Visitors to Akita can't miss a spring (or a fall) visit to Kakunodate, Akita's traditional samurai town. The town is smaller than picturesque and historic Kanazawa, Japan's "Little Kyoto," but Akita's own "Little Kyoto of Michinoku" has tons of photo opportunities available while doing hanami (cherry blossom viewing in the spring) or momijigari (fall leaf peeping). Stroll through traditional samurai houses under a gorgeous colorful canopy along Bukeyashiki Dori, or take a walk along the Hinokinaigawa Tsutsumi Park, though there will likely be other tourists. Kakunodate's cherry blossom festival runs from April 20 through May 5 annually.
Some of Japan's best-known winter festivals take place in snowy Akita, like the arrival of Namahage, mythical and boisterous Japanese demons that punish bad children in Oga on the second weekend in February. During the peaceful, serene Kamakura festival in Yokote, Kamakura igloos light up the entire city, creating a splendid atmosphere for a walk from Yokote Station to Yokote Castle on February 15 and 16. If you miss it, visit the Kamakura Hall any time of year to cool off and see how they are made.
However, the real gem is Akita's Kanto Matsuri, rated as one of Japan's best annual festivals to encourage a plentiful fall harvest. In early August, thousands come out to cheer on local performers carrying and passing giant bamboo poles weighing over 100 pounds with their hips, shoulders, and foreheads along Kanto Odori in Akita City. If you are in Japan at this time, don't miss it.
Savor Akita's local culinary offerings
Within Japan, Akita is well-known for the quality of its local food ingredients. Akita's hinai chicken and Akita Komachi rice are used as the base of local cuisine. These two ingredients are commonly found in kiritanpo nabe, a local style of hot pot that is unbeatable in the wintertime or after a day on the ski slopes. Seafood lovers should try the local kisakata iwagaki oysters and visit Akita's Oga Peninsula (just north of Akita City) to try the local sashimi, red crab, or the well-known ishiyaki, a stone-boiled seafood soup at the Oga Kanko Hotel.
Akita's rice, climate, and pure water make excellent conditions for brewing flavorful sake. Many of Japan's leading sake brands come from the prefecture. If you are curious about the production process, several of Akita's sake breweries offer tours for the public. The Ando Jozo brewery in Kakunodate has tours available throughout the year, while Akita Shurui Seizoh in Akita City requests that guests reserve a tour of its Takashimizu brewery in advance from December through February.
Although the province is smaller than Connecticut, geographic and linguistic differences also vary across the prefecture. Locals speak a distinct dialect of Japanese called Akita-ben. Japanese speakers will notice a clear difference in accent and intonation when speaking with some locals, though the variety is fading away from everyday use.
Getting to Akita
Akita Prefecture is a more rustic and off-the-beaten-path destination in Japan; however, it is still easy to reach by Japan's bullet train, highway bus, or domestic flight. Even though this part of Japan is highly rural, public transportation still runs on time, though it is relatively infrequent compared to the larger cities. Plan your transportation well in advance so you don't waste time.
Travelers who plan to visit Akita should consider purchasing the JR East Pass, which is valid for five days of unlimited rail travel throughout eastern Japan, including Niigata, Akita, Aomori, and Matsushima Bay, one of the most scenic spots in Japan. Visitors can reach Akita Station via bullet train in under four hours from Tokyo or by taking the literal scenic route on some of Japan's most beautiful train lines, including the Resort Shirakami train along the Gono line between Akita and Aomori, as well as the picturesque Inaho line from Niigata.
Alternatively, Akita's small airport directly serves major cities in Japan. The airport has several options for taxis and rental cars, as well as regular bus routes to Akita City, about 40 minutes away. Per Tripadvisor and Google reviews, staff at tourist information centers speak English, though you should still carry a Japanese phrasebook or use Google Translate to have a stress-free trip and help you communicate.