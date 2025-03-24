This Breathtaking Montana Lake Is A Hidden Gem For Cozy Lodging, Fishing, Camping, And Wild Views
Hidden away in Montana's Kootenai National Forest, McGregor Lake is a stunning, spring-fed body of water located just 90 minutes from Glacier National Park and its spectacular lakes. While most people flock to Glacier National Park, not many take the time to explore the surrounding areas or uncover Montana's beautiful scenery and roadways, like Beartooth Highway. Located between the charming towns of Libby and Kalispell, McGregor Lake remains a hidden gem despite its breathtaking beauty and opportunities for diverse outdoor activities.
Whether you're fishing for trophy-sized trout, hiking scenic trails, or simply soaking in the beauty of Montana's wilderness, McGregor Lake is a must-visit spot. So, when is the best time to come? Summertime is ideal for fishing, boating, and camping. Expect mild, sunny days between 57 and 66 degrees Fahrenheit and cool nights.
September to October are well-suited for all types of outdoor activities, with fewer crowds (and stunning fall foliage to boot). In the winter, McGregor Lake is a much less popular destination, but if ice fishing suits your fancy, then this is the time to be here. Finally, during the spring, the snow begins to melt, and the lake comes alive again with wildlife and greenery.
Fishing, boating, and hiking at McGregor Lake
McGregor Lake is the ideal fishing spot with abundant populations of various fish species and should be added to your list of the best things to do in Montana. Whether you prefer fishing from the shore, going on a fishing expedition on a boat, or paddling across its 1,522-acre surface, the lake delivers a rewarding fishing experience. The lake is famous for its mackinaw trout, with large and rewarding catches. Just keep in mind that Montana fishing licenses are required and can be purchased online.
Many water activities can be found on the lake; canoes and boats are great means to explore its peaceful waters. Boat launches and ramps are readily available. During the summer, water skiing and swimming are an additional advantage to the many other fun water activities. When the weather is at its warmest, you could even scuba dive here — McGregor Lake is considerably shallow, with an average depth of 100 feet.
For those who like to discover new areas on foot, the McGregor Lake Shoreline Trail offers beautiful scenery. This 2.9-mile round trip is quite challenging, so be sure to watch your step. The best time for wandering around the area is during the huckleberry picking season, which happens in late summer. Remember to bring your own basket and enjoy some fresh Montana berries!
Cozy lodging and campsites by the water
McGregor Lake offers a range of accommodations to suit different travel styles. For example, The Lodge at McGregor Lake, with a four-star rating on Tripadvisor, is a cozy lakeside option that combines rustic charm with comfort. You'll find several cabins and rooms with lake views, a full-service restaurant, and a bar with a warm atmosphere. This lodging option is ideal for visitors who want to enjoy nature without sacrificing comfort.
Another option available for those wishing to truly connect with nature is the McGregor Lake Campground. Here, you'll find 27 campsites equipped with tables, fire rings, vault toilets, and drinking water. For a $20 daily fee per single site (at the time of this writing), this a pretty affordable option. These campsites are great for folks looking for a quiet, off-grid experience surrounded by young pine forests.
If lakeside lodging is full, the town of Kalispell, which is around a 40-minute drive away, offers additional hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals. You can find options like the Hilton Garden Inn or Kalispell Grand Hotel, which provide modern facilities while keeping you within a short distance of lake activities. If you're visiting during the peak summer season, it's best to book lodging early. Due to Montana's growing popularity as an outdoor destination, availability can be quite limited.