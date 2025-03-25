Rick Steves' Favorite State In America For River Rafting Adventures

We all think we know Rick Steves. He's been dispensing some of the most admired and well-researched European travel advice and information for nearly 50 years. He's gone out of his way to provide his audience with top travel tips, from telling us how to get organized to advice for living in Europe like a temporary local. Yet, while our European vacations benefit from his advice, Steves prefers to do his vacationing at home in the U.S. In an interview with Travel and Leisure, he mentions that one of his favorite things to do is river rafting in Idaho.

River rafting is far removed from Steves' normal "day job," which is why he finds the sport so enjoyable. And it's not just the rivers Steves loves about Idaho. In a blog entry, Steves praises the family-friendly city of Boise (the unofficial foodie capital of the Northwest), saying, "There are so many active things to do here, from skiing to river rafting."

Steves, who is a resident of Washington State and has a cabin in the Cascade Mountains, is no stranger to the great outdoors. His domestic travel series on Whatcom County, Washington, shows an outdoorsy side to Steves that longtime viewers rarely get to see. So, is it any wonder that this European travel guru likes to take to the rapids every once in a while?