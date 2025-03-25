This Popular Attraction In New England Is Considered One Of America's Most Disappointing Tourist Traps

Massachusetts is full of famous attractions, like baseball's iconic Fenway Park or the chic island of Martha's Vineyard. From Harvard University to Salem to the Boston Commons, the sixth state to become part of the Union boasts a vast variety of sites for history buffs and cosmopolitan travelers alike. Along with historic villages with serene trails, the state is also home to picturesque seaside towns like Cape Cod and hidden gems like Cape Ann, a scenic beach town with world-class art and cute shops.

One particularly famous Massachusetts attraction, however, is viewed by some as one of the country's most unsatisfying sights for state residents and tourists alike. Plymouth Rock looms large in the early education system of the United States, and is widely acclaimed as the site that the Pilgrims landed on upon reaching North American shores. However despite tall tales, disappointed visitors have pointed out that there is little to no actual evidence that points to Plymouth Rock being the exact location of the Mayflower's landing in 1620 (via TripAdvisor). Rather, the Pilgrims are believed to have actually first touched down in what is now Provincetown, M.A., at the northern tip of the Cape Cod Bay. As a child learning about Plymouth Rock in elementary school, you may have envisioned a boulder large enough for the Mayflower to pull up aside, but in reality the rock is now just that, a relatively small rock.