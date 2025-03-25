This Arizona City Is A Route 66 Gem With Wild Southwestern Charm And Nostalgic Americana Pop Culture
Without question, the around 2,400 miles of America's historic Route 66, also known as "The Mother Road," makes for one of the most stunning and storied routes for a perfect road trip. Spanning eight states, U.S. 66 passes through small towns, farm land, big cities, and various landscapes and climates, commencing in Illinois and concluding in California. It may look different than it once did, but what hasn't changed is the slice of Americana which can be seen and appreciated throughout its small towns. Along the around 400 mile stretch of the Mother Road running through Arizona, you'll find the classic town of Winslow, offering a combination of Southwestern charm and pop culture.
Much of Winslow's history revolves around its important role as a railroad town, dating back to the 1880s for the Santa Fe Railway. The city took its name from Edward F. Winslow, one of the railroad's executives. Once Route 66 came through in 1926, popularity grew, and the historic road and towns like Winslow are poised to celebrate the centennial in 2026. The best seasons to trek to Winslow are during the spring or fall for the most desirable temperatures.
While many arrive in Winslow on Interstate 40, which has replaced the decommissioned 66 road, you can also honor its railroad history and arrive via train. Amtrak's Southwest Chief route runs daily between Chicago and Los Angeles, much like 66's route. You can also utilize the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, 62 miles away, or the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, approximately three hours away.
Discover Southwestern charm, Route 66 lore, and more in Winslow
There's a lot of historical and Southwestern charm to discover while exploring Winslow. The Winslow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, previously a trading post building, has a few exhibits and travel information. Then, head over to the Old Trails Museum, built in 1921 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places for exhibits about Winslow's history including the railroad, Route 66, and historic sites. It's open Tuesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free admission.
A must visit is the famed La Posada Hotel, built in 1929 as one of the legendary Harvey House series of railroad hotels, and it still operates as a hotel. The Turquoise Room is the on site fine dining restaurant featuring Southwestern menu items, along with the Martini Lounge, open seven days a week. Also visit the Affeldt Mion Museum, housed in the former train depot, to view the largest known handmade Navajo rug, local history, and artwork by local artisans. You may also want to visit the city's 9-11 Memorial Garden, featuring two lofty beams from the former World Trade Center site, gifted by New York to Winslow. Keep an eye out for several murals, including the welcome mural which references the 9-11 remembrance and snake dance country.
Venture north from Winslow to Homolovi State Park to explore 300 archaeological sites, remaining from a 14th century pueblo from the Hopi tribe. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy several hikes here, where spotting petroglyph writings is possible, and spend a night camping in the park. The Petrified Forest is another worthwhile but underrated stop on Route 66.
Experience pop culture and stand on the corner in Winslow, Arizona
While Seligman, two hours from Winslow, is the birthplace of historic route 66, the nostalgia of Americana pop culture and Route 66 roots are what attract many to Winslow itself. This is because of the infamous line from the Eagles song "Take it Easy" about "standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona." Jackson Browne, the song's co-writer, wrote the lyric after being stranded in Winslow, along with the reference to a woman in a flatbed Ford who stopped to look at him. "Take It Easy" has become the town's catchphrase, and "a fine sight to see" is at Standin on the Corner Park at the corner of Kinsley and E. 2nd Street. Take photos in front of a full sized bronze troubadour statue, a wall mural with eagle wings, and a flatbed Ford truck. The town embraces the connection, even hosting an annual Standing on the Corner Festival.
Shop for souvenirs and Route 66-themed merchandise at Standin on the Corner Rt66 Gift Shop and the Arizona 66 Trading Company, which are on adjacent corners of the landmark park with a giant Route 66 logo in the intersection's center. Continue the nostalgia theme by grabbing a meal at the Flatbed Ford Cafe, a Route 66-themed restaurant open for breakfast and lunch. RelicRoad Brewing Company is another popular eatery listed as the #1 restaurant in Winslow on TripAdvisor. In a nostalgic nod for accommodations, consider either Earl's Rt 66 Motor Court or Route 66 Delta Motel. The Violet Rose Bed and Breakfast is also walking distance to Main Street attractions and a smattering of vacation rentals.