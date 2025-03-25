This Arizona City Is A Route 66 Gem With Wild Southwestern Charm And Nostalgic Americana Pop Culture

Without question, the around 2,400 miles of America's historic Route 66, also known as "The Mother Road," makes for one of the most stunning and storied routes for a perfect road trip. Spanning eight states, U.S. 66 passes through small towns, farm land, big cities, and various landscapes and climates, commencing in Illinois and concluding in California. It may look different than it once did, but what hasn't changed is the slice of Americana which can be seen and appreciated throughout its small towns. Along the around 400 mile stretch of the Mother Road running through Arizona, you'll find the classic town of Winslow, offering a combination of Southwestern charm and pop culture.

Much of Winslow's history revolves around its important role as a railroad town, dating back to the 1880s for the Santa Fe Railway. The city took its name from Edward F. Winslow, one of the railroad's executives. Once Route 66 came through in 1926, popularity grew, and the historic road and towns like Winslow are poised to celebrate the centennial in 2026. The best seasons to trek to Winslow are during the spring or fall for the most desirable temperatures.

While many arrive in Winslow on Interstate 40, which has replaced the decommissioned 66 road, you can also honor its railroad history and arrive via train. Amtrak's Southwest Chief route runs daily between Chicago and Los Angeles, much like 66's route. You can also utilize the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, 62 miles away, or the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, approximately three hours away.