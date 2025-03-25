A Chicago Neighborhood With A Horror-Themed Café And Top-Rated Beer Is One Of The City's Coolest Spots

Chicago is a top destination for coffee lovers. And like most Chicago neighborhoods, Avondale is home to plenty of laid-back coffee shops. However, unlike most Chicago neighborhoods, Avondale is home to a horror-themed coffee shop called The Brewed (a reference to David Cronenberg's 1979 sci-fi horror movie, "The Brood"). The place is decked out with curiosities, posters, and memorabilia from popular and cult classic fright flicks, along with a nice little library of related DVDs and Blu-rays (although none of it is for sale — sorry, collectors). Being such a unique spot in the area, it's no wonder that The Brewed is so popular. Co-owner Jason Deuchler told InsideHook, "We get a good mixture of horror fans and have a great stable of regulars." The cafe is popular outside of that target audience, too: "We also get a good amount of people traveling through Chicago looking for cool things to do," Deuchler continued.

Even if you're not a fan of horror movies, don't let The Brewed's spooky surroundings deter you from visiting; the welcoming atmosphere and clean environment make it surprisingly family-friendly and inviting for even non-horror fans. Of course, it's not just the quirky year-round Halloween decor that The Brewed does so well; it also has a fine selection of quality coffees, teas, and a rotating selection of themed drinks for the more adventurous. And for those who want even more horror with their java, The Brewed hosts numerous related events every week, including movie screenings, pop-up markets, trivia nights, and more.