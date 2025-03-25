A Chicago Neighborhood With A Horror-Themed Café And Top-Rated Beer Is One Of The City's Coolest Spots
Chicago has plenty of stellar neighborhoods worth visiting, from the urban oasis of Lincoln Park to the luxury experiences of Gold Coast. However, Chicago has plenty of other areas that, despite not being quite as well-known as the aforementioned neighborhoods, offer some hidden gems worth seeking out. One of those areas is Avondale, which is quickly gaining a reputation among locals as Chicago's latest hot spot. Located about 40 minutes away from Chicago O'Hare Airport, it's a perfect destination to hit after arriving in the city, either before or after you hit your hotel.
Right off the bat, the neighborhood's industrial setting is beautifully contrasted with modern stylings, making Avondale one of the city's most aesthetically appealing regions. For foodies, Avondale is a culinary heaven, as it features a variety of restaurants for nearly every palate. CheSa's Bistro & Bar is perfect for those in the mood for classic Creole dishes but with a Chicago flourish; eden serves up contemporary seasonal cuisine created with fresh local ingredients; and La Nonna offers a variety of sumptuous plates that blend traditional Italian and Argentinian fare. And that's barely scratching the surface of Avondale's increasingly popular food scene; burger, fried chicken, and pizza joints abound in this happening 'hood.
Start the day with some frighteningly good coffee
Chicago is a top destination for coffee lovers. And like most Chicago neighborhoods, Avondale is home to plenty of laid-back coffee shops. However, unlike most Chicago neighborhoods, Avondale is home to a horror-themed coffee shop called The Brewed (a reference to David Cronenberg's 1979 sci-fi horror movie, "The Brood"). The place is decked out with curiosities, posters, and memorabilia from popular and cult classic fright flicks, along with a nice little library of related DVDs and Blu-rays (although none of it is for sale — sorry, collectors). Being such a unique spot in the area, it's no wonder that The Brewed is so popular. Co-owner Jason Deuchler told InsideHook, "We get a good mixture of horror fans and have a great stable of regulars." The cafe is popular outside of that target audience, too: "We also get a good amount of people traveling through Chicago looking for cool things to do," Deuchler continued.
Even if you're not a fan of horror movies, don't let The Brewed's spooky surroundings deter you from visiting; the welcoming atmosphere and clean environment make it surprisingly family-friendly and inviting for even non-horror fans. Of course, it's not just the quirky year-round Halloween decor that The Brewed does so well; it also has a fine selection of quality coffees, teas, and a rotating selection of themed drinks for the more adventurous. And for those who want even more horror with their java, The Brewed hosts numerous related events every week, including movie screenings, pop-up markets, trivia nights, and more.
Grab some beers at a local taproom
Stellar restaurants and off-the-wall coffee shops are great, but what does Avondale offer those of legal drinking age? Well, quite a bit, actually. And that's no mean feat considering Chicago has quite an active bar life. Revolution Brewing is one of the more established breweries in the area, featuring plenty of picnic table-style seating in its wide open space and indoor bike parking. Revolution mostly specializes in IPAs, but it has an incredibly wide selection of other beers that are bound to appeal to all tastes, including lagers, pilsners, session sours, porters, pale ales, and plenty of seasonal and small-batch beers.
Another local favorite for craft beer lovers is Avondale Tap, which has a wide variety of specialty beers on tap, including IPAs, stouts, ciders, and more. But it also serves up other alcoholic drinks, such as unique cocktails, a long list of spirits, plenty of wines, and drink specials. Avondale Tap is an especially great place for getting together with friends, as it hosts music trivia nights every other Tuesday night and sports trivia every Wednesday night. Wings are half-price on Monday nights.
If you're in a competitive mood, there's Avondale Bowl, a 21-and-over bowling alley and bar. Its draft beer selection features unique brews you won't find in too many other bars (or bowling alleys for that matter), along with hard seltzers, ciders, kombuchas, wines, cocktails, and premium spirits.