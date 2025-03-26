The Enchanting Town In Southwestern Virginia With A Thriving Downtown And Endless Outdoor Recreation

On the southwestern edge of Virginia, just minutes from Tennessee and North Carolina sits the unassuming town of Marion. Home to 6,000, the small town offers a relaxing reprieve from the hustle of modern life. You won't find crowded streets or fancy restaurants here, and there's only a handful of indoor entertainment options — including the lovely Lincoln Theatre and Smyth County Museum. But if you're looking to reconnect with nature and find solitude in the rolling hills of Virginia, Marion is hard to beat.

Getting to Marion can be tricky, as there are only a few regional airports nearby. Your best option is to book a flight that connects to the Tri-Cities Airport in Tennessee. This is about an hour from Marion, but since it primarily flies to other cities in the East, folks flying from the West Coast or internationally will find it to be a trek. Because of this, you might want to consider visiting Marion as part of a larger adventure through Virginia.

For example, three hours away is a breathtaking destination with award-winning wines, and taking a road trip there will let you pass through Roanoke and other charming towns in the Virginia countryside. Alternatively, you could drive to North Carolina's "Land of Waterfalls" while also passing through Tennessee. Of course, you could always hunker down in Marion for a full week or weekend — the town may be small, but it offers a lovely downtown district and endless opportunities to get lost in the rugged Virginia wilderness.