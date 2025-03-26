The Enchanting Town In Southwestern Virginia With A Thriving Downtown And Endless Outdoor Recreation
On the southwestern edge of Virginia, just minutes from Tennessee and North Carolina sits the unassuming town of Marion. Home to 6,000, the small town offers a relaxing reprieve from the hustle of modern life. You won't find crowded streets or fancy restaurants here, and there's only a handful of indoor entertainment options — including the lovely Lincoln Theatre and Smyth County Museum. But if you're looking to reconnect with nature and find solitude in the rolling hills of Virginia, Marion is hard to beat.
Getting to Marion can be tricky, as there are only a few regional airports nearby. Your best option is to book a flight that connects to the Tri-Cities Airport in Tennessee. This is about an hour from Marion, but since it primarily flies to other cities in the East, folks flying from the West Coast or internationally will find it to be a trek. Because of this, you might want to consider visiting Marion as part of a larger adventure through Virginia.
For example, three hours away is a breathtaking destination with award-winning wines, and taking a road trip there will let you pass through Roanoke and other charming towns in the Virginia countryside. Alternatively, you could drive to North Carolina's "Land of Waterfalls" while also passing through Tennessee. Of course, you could always hunker down in Marion for a full week or weekend — the town may be small, but it offers a lovely downtown district and endless opportunities to get lost in the rugged Virginia wilderness.
The best of downtown Marion, Virginia
Consisting of a few blocks that intersect through Main Street, it won't take long to explore downtown Marion. The first stop on your list should be the General Francis Marion Hotel — located right in the heart of Marion, it's won a handful of awards from the Virginia Living magazine and landed on National Geographic's list of the "Top 150 Hotels in North America." Built in the 1920s and faithfully restored in 2006, it's an elegant combination of Roaring '20s charm and modern amenities. Consider booking a room here to be steps away from the best Marion has to offer.
Once you're done sightseeing (or checking in) at the General Francis Marion Hotel, head next door to The Lincoln Theatre to catch a show. Like the hotel, this establishment was constructed in the 1920s, and it remains one of the rare few Mayan Revival-style theaters available to the public. Beyond its distinct architectural style, the theatre hosts a variety of events such as concerts, films, and plays. Check the event schedule online and see if you can grab tickets to a show while you're in town.
Want to see this Blue Ridge Highlands town really come alive? Visit during the annual Downtown Marion Chili Cook-Off in September. Held in the heart of downtown, you'll get a chance to enjoy delicious dishes from a variety of local vendors and food trucks, making it a unique way to enjoy your time in Marion.
Get outdoors with the best hikes near Marion
Much like another underrated Virginia city with a classic downtown, Marion is an excellent hub for outdoor enthusiasts. Hungry Mother State Park is just a short drive from downtown, and it's here you'll find a 108-acre lake, a sandy beach perfect for enjoying the sun, and trails for both hiking and biking. If you're interested in getting out on the water, you can rent canoes, kayaks, and other watercraft at the park — though note that this is only available during certain times of the year.
Ready to lace up your hiking books? Challenge yourself to the lengthy 7.7-mile Clyburn Hollow and Lake Trail Loop. It circles much of the park (including Hungry Mother Lake) and climbs 1,000 feet to grant expansive views of the Blue Ridge Highlands. Along with glimpses of the water, it winds through dense forests and near bubbling streams, making it a lovely way to spend a few hours in the Virginia wilderness.
On the other side of Marion is Mount Rogers National Recreation Area. Consider checking out this part of the state if you want to put in some serious mileage. Mount Rogers via the Appalachian Trail lets you walk a portion of the iconic AT as you attempt to summit the tallest mountain in Virginia. Along with hiking over 10 miles, you'll climb 1,700 feet in elevation, so come prepared with plenty of snacks and water.