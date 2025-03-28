America's Largest Cabela's Is An Outdoor Recreation Lover's Gigantic Shopping Paradise In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is one of the best budget-friendly shopping states in the U.S., largely thanks to its ambitious outlet malls. A trip to the Cabela's in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, can feel like a pilgrimage to the holy grail of outdoor gear. The 250,000-square-foot complex is known as the "High Temple of Taxidermy," the "World's Foremost Outfitter," and so much more than just a store.

The mecca is just about 90 miles northwest of Philadelphia International Airport, and you can make the massive complex part of a more extended road trip. The parking lot has overnight RV parking and a free waste dump that invites you to take a rest from the road. It'd be good to stop overnight, as you'll need two days just to see it all.

The scale of this Cabela's can feel overwhelming. The store has many different departments meticulously stacked with outdoor gear, gifts, and fudge. It fills out the rest of the complex with taxidermy, monuments, and exhibits geared toward the outdoors and the people who explore it. Plan your trip around the Cabela's calendar for even more mayhem. The store takes things up a notch during holidays and seasonal events, like the Spring Fishing Classic, Fall Hunting Classic, the Go Outdoors Event, and chili cook-offs. No matter when you visit, wear comfortable shoes and bring breadcrumbs to mark your trail — this store is so big that finding your way back to the entrance might be your greatest outdoor adventure yet.